BROOKVILLE — The Grinch is coming to Brookville Area High School!
Families are invited to visit the high school next Friday, December 9, for a free movie night hosted by the Class of 2025. The feature movie will be “The Grinch,” beginning at 6 p.m., who will be making a special appearance at the event.
Families will also have an opportunity to have their picture taken with The Grinch.
The Class of 2025 will be conducting a fundraiser by selling popcorn and snacks before and during the movie.
Everyone is welcome to enjoy this free holiday event.