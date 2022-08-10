BROCKWAY — It’s often said life works in mysterious ways.
That is certainly the case for Brockway senior Tanner Guaglianone when it comes to football.
In a span of just two short years, Guaglianone went from a kid who never played football above the PeeWee level when he was very young to one who is destined to play the game at the next level in college.
And, he has former Rovers standout and current varsity football assistant coach Anthony Benson to thank for the made-for-television story. One that started two years ago when a discussion between the two led to a chance meeting with then new head football coach Jake Heigel.
“Anthony Benson coached him in junior high wrestling, and he was one who approached him. I had never heard of him,” said Heigel of Guaglianone. “One day, Anthony brought him down (to the field before sophomore year), and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh. We can really make something out of this kid.’
“Football wasn’t even a part of his life at that point, and he’s completely fallen in love with it since. He didn’t really get any reps as a sophomore, but he stuck it out. He bought into the offseason activities and just dedicated himself to the weight room and it showed last season.”
He not only earned more playing time as a junior but promptly became a starter and formed a formidable linebacker duo with fellow senior Seth Stewart, whose name may be more recognized by area sports fans.
All Guaglianone did in his first season as a starter was record 76 tackles, which ranked second on the team to only Stewart (98), a multi-year starter. He recorded a sack and forced one fumble.
“Sometimes you can just tell when a kid is going to put it together eventually, and that’s what has happened with him,” said Heigel. “It (football) was never even a part of his life, and he lives it. So, it’s pretty cool. He’ll be the first to tell you ... the Friday night atmosphere at Brockway. You’re addicted to it the moment it happens.
“Last year he was really stout in the middle and he could track guys down on the outside. He’s a beast and someone scary you you don’t want to see in A-gap. If you take a look at his highlight film, it’s like he’s literally shot out of a gun. He’s impressively quick.
“He’s getting some D-III looks right now and has an offer from Grove City. That’s something that just doesn’t happen this quickly, and I tried to explain that to him. I told him you’re getting spoken to by these colleges before you’ve played you senior season, and only have one year of film. That’s what is impressive.”
Guaglianone credits Stewart with playing a major role in his meteoric rise as a standout defensive player.
“Coming into my sophomore year having really never played football,” said Guaglianone. “Prior to that I had only played a couple years of PeeWees. I really looked up to Seth as he was a really good player and teammate.
“Seth is an awesome person on and off the field, and any questions I had he was right there to answer. We can communicate and understand each other while playing and feeding off each others energy. We push each other constantly on and off the field. Seth and the coaches have helped me to become the player I am today.”
With a full season under his belt, and being a senior, Guaglianone understands he will be called upon to be one of the team’s leaders as the Rovers look to improve upon their 4-6 record from a year ago.
“As a senior I do believe I have to take on a bigger role as a leader,” he said. “I believe that through the good and the bad times you have to keep morale up and help the younger players keep focus.”
Heigel praised Guaglianone for the steps he has taken in that area.
“He has become more of a vocal leader,” said Heigel. “That was not him at all. He was kind of a silent and a lead by example kind of guy. The coaching staff got it him and basically said if you’re going to take the next step, the next step is you really being in charge and really being vocal.
“And, he’s totally stepped into that role. It was uncomfortable for him at first, but he embraces it now.”
What makes Guaglianone’s emergence even more improbable is the position he plays on defense — linebacker — is held in high regards when it comes to Brockway football. Guaglianone said his individual goal is to become an All-Conference linebacker, to continue that tradition, while trying to help lead the teams to its ultimate goal — a District 9 championship.
“That linebacker position is a big deal in Brockway,” said Heigel. “He’s totally transformed himself mentally and physically to buy into it and has started to live the Brockway attitude.
“If I’m talking about our linebackers, I have to mention (assistant coach) Ben Donlin. He’s been the one who has really worked with Tanner and Seth. He’s taken so much pride in that position group, and the reason those two are as talented as they are is because Ben has put so much time into them.”
While Guaglianone will mostly play defense again this season, Heigel said he is working out with the offensive linemen this preseason and could help there if needed. He was a running back in his first two seasons with the Rovers.
“If we need help up front, he’ll be ready to go,” said Heigel. “He’s type of guy who has played running back, fullback when we had one and has never complained.
“Now, he’s spending extra at learning how to be an offensive linemen, and honestly, he has picked up a lot of cues from playing guard that will help him on defense and better understand playing linebacker.”