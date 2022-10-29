VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Jake Guentzel is nearing a return to the lineup, but the All-Star winger will miss his fourth straight game due to an injury.
Guentzel on Friday participated in the optional morning skate at Rogers Arena. He is cleared for contact, coach Mike Sullivan confirmed. That development came one day after Guentzel returned to practice, albeit in a non-contact capacity.
“I feel good. I’m just excited to get back out there and take some contact and just be out there with the guys,” Guentzel said. “You never want to be away.”
Sullivan said Guentzel will not play Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks. His status is unclear for Saturday’s game in Seattle against the Kraken.
Guentzel was hurt in the Oct. 20 win against the Los Angeles Kings. The nature of his injury remains murky because there were two painful plays in that game.
He endured a late hit from Kings forward Brendan Lemieux, a play the Penguins voiced displeasure over afterward. He remained in the game and moments later got drilled in the right ear by an errant shot from teammate Kris Letang. Bloodied, Guentzel headed to the dressing room and did not return to the game.
“It was just a faceoff play. I’m not going to go into much detail about it,” he said Friday when asked about the second play. “Pretty much everyone saw it.”
It is obvious that Guentzel has an ear injury. He had several stitches at the top of his right ear. Exactly how many? Guentzel said he never bothered to ask.
The swelling has subsided during this road trip. He said his ear isn’t limiting him.
“You just notice it [when] sleeping a little bit, just on your pillow,” said Guentzel, adding that he suffered a similar injury during his college hockey career.
So is it more than just the ear that has sidelined Guentzel? Sullivan a week ago declined to say whether Guentzel suffered a concussion against the Kings.
Whatever is ailing the 28-year-old, the Penguins have been cautious with him.
Given they don’t have a morning skate planned Saturday in Seattle because they are playing another back-to-back, Guentzel might get held out of that game, too. For most injuries, the Penguins typically want to see a player practice in a full team setting without contact restrictions before giving them the green light.
Jason Zucker will also sit out Friday’s game. He participated in the morning skate, too, but hasn’t been cleared for contact. He got hurt Tuesday in Calgary.
That means Sam Poulin and Drake Caggiula will remain in the lineup Friday.