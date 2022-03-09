Gwendolyn Lois Traister, 90, of Rimersburg, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center.
Born June 7, 1931 in Toby Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of Leno and Elizabeth (Crick) Centorcelli.
She graduated from Union High School in 1949.
After high school, Gwen graduated from Kittanning Beauty School and got her beautician’s license and opened a beauty salon in Rimersburg. She loved making the ladies in the area beautiful for many years.
She married Reginald Traister on October 14, 1949. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Traister attended New Life Center Assembly of God Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping and always buying for her grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, the Rev. Arthur Traister and his wife, Billie, of Kittanning; two grandchildren, Amy Anthony of Manorville and Kristie Benvenuti and her husband, Pete, of Kittanning; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Szymanski and her husband, Luke, of Sarver, Nick Benvenuti of Kittanning, Ciara and Stevey Anthony of Manorville; and one great-great-granddaughter, Kaisley Szymanski.
Gwen dearly loved her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Eric Traister.
Funeral services will be private. They will be officiated by her son, the Rev. Arthur Traister.
Inurnment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
