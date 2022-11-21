LIMESTONE TWP. – A 31-year-old Strattanville man was charged with harassment stemming from an incident on Nov. 8 at 5:40 p.m. in Limestone Township.
During a verbal argument along Olean Trail, Zachery Scott Stromyer allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend, Shawnee Czar Dolby, 27, of Summerville, on the side of the face, causing redness.
While speaking with police following the incident, Stromyer reportedly confirmed that he and Dolby had gotten into an argument at her home, but denied that he had struck her. He said the altercation was strictly verbal.
Charges against Stromyer were filed Nov. 14 by state police Trooper Leopold Cleveland with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.