MONROE TWP. – Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Clarion, in the former Peebles location near the Clarion Mall in Monroe Township.
Located at 22677 Route 68, the new store is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening, the company said.
According to a press release from Harbor Freight, construction has already begun at the location using local workers and companies from the surrounding Clarion area.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Clarion for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Clarion area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. The company said that Harbor Freight Tools offers “a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 24,000 associates and more than 1,200 locations nationwide.”
Forbes Magazine recently recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s Best Employers for Veterans for two years in a row. Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Clarion, PA”.
The company opened its first store in 1980 and now has more than 1,200 locations in the U.S.