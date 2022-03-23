Harold Elsworth Minich, 91, passed away March 15, 2022 surrounded by loved ones in Palm Desert, Calif.
Born in Redbank Township, he was the son of Henry Minich and Florence Hoffman Minich.
He graduated from Summerville High School.
Harold loved his garden and enjoyed returning to the family dairy farm in Mayport where he was raised.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, serving his time on active duty and the reserves.
He drove for McCauley Trucking and C&K Coal Co.
He moved to California six years ago with his wife of 70 years and high school sweetheart, Shirley Miller Minich, to be near their daughter, Debra Sayers and family.
Harold is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Debra; brother, Donald Minich; granddaughter, Keli Marie Lester; grandson, Benjamin Sayers; great-grandchildren, Brendan and Jillian Lester; his nieces, Mary Jane Aaron, Joni Mangiantini, Marianne Theiss, Donna Ochs and Lisa Buzard; and nephews David Minich, John Bartley Jr. and Donald Minich.
Celebration of life will be determined.