Harold W. Crawford Jr., 76, of Hawthorn, went to be with his Lord on Thursday evening, February 17, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Born January 11, 1946 in Somerset, he was the son of the late Harold W. and Ruth (Cole) Crawford Sr.
He married Charlene J. (Phillippi) on July 24, 1966. She survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Sonya Williams of Eatonton, Ga. and Melissa Kirkpatrick and her husband, JP, of Rimersburg; and four grandchildren, Austin, Coda, Azariah and Ezekiel.
Harold was a Pastor for over 50 years, with the Church of God ministries.
He attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem and filled the pulpit for various churches in the community throughout the years.
He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone he met.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
