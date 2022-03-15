Harold W. McMahon Sr., 84, of New Bethlehem, died on Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Born February 18, 1938, in Frogtown, he was the son of the late John E. and Dorothy M. (Miller) McMahon Jr.
He was married to Colene G. (Hilliard) McMahon. She preceded him in death on November 14, 2018.
Mr. McMahon worked as a heavy equipment operator and welder for Ebensteiner Construction Company.
He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1967.
Survivors include two daughters, Marcia Walls and her husband, Michael, of New Bethlehem and Marla Byerly and her husband, Karl, of Brookville; four grandchildren, Tracye Harrison (Lukas Branham) of Oak View, Calif., Jeremy Byerly (Julie) of Marienville, Norman Byerly (Michelle) of DuBois and Thomas Byerly of Brookville; six great-grandchildren, Gracye, Michael, Bradley, Lynnzee, Linkin and Charleigh; and one sister, Mary Sandra “Sandee” Huston of California.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
