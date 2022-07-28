Dear Friend,
Greetings from 27 Vergenougd Street! So much has happened in the past two months. On June 12, we celebrated 10 years of East Mountain ministry. We gathered with current and former EM staff (including our founding families), residents and partners to hear the stories of God’s faithful work in and through East Mountain. I am awed by the evidence of transformed lives and the work that God is doing through former interns and staff. That makes the challenges and the struggles of the past 10 years worth it.
Two weeks later, we wrapped up our tenth annual Summit internship program. Summit offers a “come and see” experience where interns study Scripture, deepen their relationship with God and get a glimpse of real ministry around our area. They also experience community as they live, learn and work together. Once again, Marcie co-led with 2 other EM staff members, Josh McIntosh and Lindsay Harvey. One of the most encouraging testimonies came from Sine, an intern for Kayamandi. Over the past few years, she faced trial after trial and arrived at a place of simply trying to survive. Through her time at East Mountain, God moved her to a place of deepening relationship, and she is once again starting to live. Your prayers and support help to make such testimonies possible. Thanks again for your faithfulness in partnership.
For more information, here are the links for the EM Facebook page and for the Summit Video: https://web.facebook.com/eastmountainsa?_rdc=1&_ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2j3ZY-OS3Hc&t=89s.
In other news, near the end of Summit, Marcie broke her foot in nine places. The good news is that the doctor doesn’t see a need for surgery. The bad news, she has to wear a boot and stay off of the foot for eight weeks. To Marcie, eight weeks seems like a really long time, and she struggles to continually be dependent on others. We also learned that Marcie and Dylan’s visa appeals were denied. We have been advised not to pick up the official response yet in hopes that Mark will be granted his visa soon. Then Marcie and Dylan can file a second appeal. Once we claim the official response they only have 10 days to appeal again or leave the country.
Praise God:
• For His amazing work in Summit in the lives of Sine, Khanya, Faith and Amnke.
• For the 10-year celebration of God’s work in and through East Mountain.
Please Pray:
• For healing of Marcie’s foot. Please pray for God to knit the bones back together and that surgery can be avoided. Also pray against discouragement for Marcie.
• For our visa situation. Pray that God would grant favor and that Mark’s application for his visa would be granted followed by the rest of the family’s.
• For refreshment. Please pray that we would each be refreshed as East Mountain is on break until the end of July. Some staff are heading to Kenya for the UWM conference that starts on Sunday. (Unfortunately, we will be unable to go due to visas.) Others have gone to visit family. We are mostly resting at home.
• For the second half of the year. Please pray for us as we jump into the second half of the year — both staff and residents. And for our planning for next year, that we seek God and understand His will!
• For our finances. . Just like many other Christian and non-profit organizations, East Mountain has been struggling with finances — for our programs and for operating expenses. We are praising God for some recent gifts, but are praying that He provides for all of our needs.
• For our boys.. School will be starting up next month. Dylan will be in his senior year, so he is in the process of doing college applications and considering steps for 2023. Caleb will be in his sophomore year.
Thanks so much for taking the time to read all of that. We really have so much to be grateful for and so much to be in prayer for. That is why we are encouraged to “pray without ceasing”, right?! We really appreciate each of you for coming alongside and helping to lift these burdens for us. May God bless you!
Together in Christ,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan and Caleb
Editor’s note: The Harris family is serving with United World Mission at East Mountain in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Contributions for their ministry may be sent to United World Mission, P.O. Box 602002 Charlotte, NC 28260. Checks should be earmarked for Account # 31261.