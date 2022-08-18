Dear Friend,
Greetings from 27 Vergenoegd Street (“Far Enough” in Afrikaans). Thanks again for your prayers. We are excited to report that Mark has received his visa good through July 2025. Marcie and Dylan have resubmitted their appeal and will hopefully receive their visas in the next few months, though we would love for it to be sooner. We still have no word on Caleb’s application.
Marcie goes back to the doctor on September 1. Her broken foot has been quite an adjustment, especially now that we are back at work. We are grateful for the help of the community. Eleven weeks seems like a long time, but through it all, Marcie is learning to be grateful. Before breaking her foot, she had been thinking about her need to step back from some things and slow down. For the past seven weeks, she has been forced to do just that. It’s not quite the way she had in mind, but God’s plans are perfect and He works them out for our good.
One of the ways that we invest into leaders is through intentional mentoring relationships. Next week (August 19) Mark will lead a workshop on “Whole Heart Engagement” for mentors. The workshop is designed to help us get below the surface to what God is really doing in a person’s life. It teaches useful tools like how to ask good questions and how to respond in a way that maintains openness and safety when someone has shared vulnerably.
Praise God:
• For Mark’s visa.
• For a refreshing mid-year break, and excitement and anticipation as we head into the second half.
• For progress with Marcie’s foot and God’s working into ur lives through the experience.
Please pray:
• For visas for the rest of the family.
• For the Heart Level engagement on August 19. Ask the Lord to prepare hearts and to use the time to develop mentors
• For continued healing for Marcie’s foot.
• For Dylan as he engages in the college application process. He is looking at UNC Chapel Hill and UNC Charlotte for their Asian studies and Japanese programs.
• For Dylan and Caleb as they start back to school.
• For our interns (David, Grace,Tanya and Valerie) as they hit the second half of their program.
Thanks again for standing with us in this partnership. You are loved and appreciated.
Together in Christ,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan and Caleb
Editor’s note: The Harris family is serving with United World Mission at East Mountain in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Contributions for their ministry may be sent to United World Mission, P.O. Box 602002 Charlotte, NC 28260. Checks should be earmarked for Account # 31261.