Dear Friend,
Greetings from Mallard View Lane! Thank you so much for your prayers for us over this past month. God has been so good to us. Our week at Miracle Mountain Ranch in Pennsylvania gave us a chance to rest, enjoy God’s creation, connect with other homeschool parents and teachers and to celebrate the accomplishments of those that graduated. We are very proud of Dylan for his hard work and perseverance.
God has also provided us with a house! We have rented a beautiful little townhouse in the northeastern corner of Charlotte, only about 15 minutes from UNC and close to a bus stop (which will be nice for Dylan if he wants to drop in without being picked up). We moved in last Sunday and are enjoying settling in to our own space. It’s been over 20 years since we have done this in the U.S.
Now that we are settling in, Mark can start to figure out his work routine. On this side, he will be connecting with our ministry partners as well as raising funds for East Mountain and recruiting new EM staff. In addition, he will continue to guide the EM leadership team as well as mentor some EM staff and other pastors and ministry leaders remotely. God has placed us in a very different season, but we look forward to seeing what He has for us in it.
As we settle, one of the items we are still trusting God for is a second car. Since Mark will need to do a good bit of traveling, we will need something for Marcie to use around town. We don’t want to make a huge investment since it’s only for a year. If you know of anyone who has a reliable car that we could borrow, lease, or buy cheaply, please let us know. Things are so much more expensive here, we’re still figuring things out.
Praise God:
• For His protection as we have traveled, and a good week at Miracle Mountain Ranch.
• For Dylan and all that God has and is doing in his life.
• For Caleb and the amazing work that God is doing in his life as well. We have seen so much growth in him over the past 2 months.
• For His provision of a house in Charlotte and most of the furniture and things we need to go in it. That too is a story of God’s amazing provision.
Please pray:
• For God’s provision of a car and the last few items we would like for our house.
• For our EM staff in South Africa as they take a two-week break to rest and refresh. Please ask the Lord to strengthen and encourage each of them as they also work through the transition of us not being physical present.
• For Michael and Sharon Cortimillia as they wait for their visas so they can join the team in SA.
• For God’s grace and wisdom as we adjust to life here for the year and establish our rhyme and routines. Please pray that we can find a soccer or baseball club for Caleb that is nearby.
Thanks again for standing with us through your prayers. We couldn’t do what God has called us to without your own faithfulness to His leading.
Together in Christ,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan, and Caleb
* * *
The Harris family is serving with United World Mission at East Mountain in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Contributions to their ministry can be sent to; United World Mission, Acct # 31261, P.O. Box 602002, Charlotte, NC 28260.