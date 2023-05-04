Greetings from 27 Vergenoegd Street!
A few weeks ago, Mark had breakfast with a young man, Lorenzo, who became the lead pastor at a small church in Michell’s Plain less than a year ago. Over the course of their conversation, Lorenzo began to realize that he hasn’t been using some of his gifts for ministry. Like many others, he stepped into his role with an image of what things looked like under the previous pastor. He wanted to emulate what he had seen and never considered what it might look like to bring his particular gifts into the context. Later that evening, he called Mark with excitement in his voice. He had just led the best Bible study they had had since his arrival at the church, all because he led out of his own gifts and personality. We love journeying with leaders and helping them reach their full potential as they walk with and follow the Lord. Your prayers and contributions help to make that possible. Thank you so much for your faithful partnership with us in this ministry.
In less than 20 days, we head to the US for our first home ministry in four years. This one in particular marks a new era in several ways: 1) We will be in the US for about a year; 2) We will settle in the Charlotte area for most of that time; 3) Dylan will be attending UNC Charlotte, living on campus; 4) When we return to SA, Dylan will remain in the US.
While in the US, we still plan to visit with our partners. We haven’t begun to set that up yet because Mark will also take a 3 month sabbatical with three objectives in mind: 1) Refresh; 2) Reflect on his 28 years of full-time ministry, especially the past 14 years of incredible personal growth and development, and dream about the next 14 years of fruitfulness and what that might look like; 3) Write some of the story of God’s working in his life. He wants to do this in a way that encourages and helps others to reflect upon their own stories of God’s working in their lives.
This is a very mixed season for us as we say good-byes for the next year and step into the unknown of camping out in Charlotte for a season. We are also in the midst of walking with both East Mountain and our church, Stellenbosch Baptist, through some very big decisions for the future, even as we sort our possessions for storage and pack. We are very grateful for you and for your prayers.
Praise God:
- For the investment we are able to make into leaders and the fruit that it is producing.
- For the butterfly ministry that Marcie helped to start. Over the past year they have seen three women freed from a life of prostitution. That is the power of the Gospel revealed in a very tangible way. Marcie has also handed over leadership to two of the women who have been working alongside her in this ministry.
- For Lorenzo and for God’s continued work in and through his life.
Please pray:
- For us in this last month as we wrap things up and say good-byes. Pray for Dylan as he finishes high school, prepares for university and says good-bye to friends. This is a huge transition for him with lots of change to process. Pray for us as we walk through this season as a family.
- For East Mountain as we map out our vision for the future of EM. We have been doing a lot of evaluating and reflecting and sense an invitation to shift how we do what we do. We see incredible potential for increased fruitfulness in ways we never before imagined. Change is never easy though. We are also looking at another property that has come our way. Please pray for God’s wisdom and discernment in all of this and that we would be unified as a community.
- For Stellenbosch Baptist Church as we continue our search for a pastor. Please pray that the church would be unified in hearing and following the Lord’s leading. It is a challenging season as we leave just two months after the pastor and his family. We see God’s hand at work, and people are stepping up to fill in gaps, but there is also a temptation for fear and anxiety within the church.
- For our housing needs in Charlotte and that God would guide us as we settle for the year.
Thanks again for standing with us in this ministry.
Together in Christ,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan and Caleb
The Harris family is serving with United World Mission at East Mountain in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Contributions for their ministry can be sent to: United World Mission, Account 31261, P.O. Box 602002, Charlotte, NC 28260.