Greetings from 27 Vergenoegd Street! Thank you so much for the important part that you play in this Kingdom work. Yesterday, God reminded me once again that no one person, church, or organization, can do it all. We need each other because everyone has something to contribute. The part you play matters.
This is a big year for us at East Mountain. We believe that God is inviting us into new spaces of development and growth. One of those spaces involves the potential purchase of the property we are currently renting. The property provides us with an amazingly beautiful space where leaders can be refreshed, encouraged and equipped. It also provides space that like-minded churches and organizations can use for Kingdom and community building. Even more, the property moves East Mountain in the direction of long-term sustainability. Along with the space that we use, the purchase gives us a significant income from several facilities located on the property that local businesses currently rent.
We sense God leading, and we are moving in that direction, but we also realize that we alone cannot realize this project.
We need people to pray for every aspect of the project and to invite others to pray.
We need someone who can help us tell our story and share our vision through video and photos.
We need people who can open doors into networks of potential donors and investors.
We need people who can advocate for the project and help us raise funds.
We need people who will invest financially.
There is a lot to be done. We are trusting God to raise up all of the resources, material, financial and human in order to achieve what He has laid on our hearts.
Praise God:
- For a good start to our 2022 residency program. Grace and Valerie arrived from Zimbabwe on a visitor’s visa. In three months they will need to leave the country, but we are praying that they will receive their volunteer visas in that time so that they will be set to complete the year.
- For the exciting things He is leading us into this year.
Please pray:
- For Abbey and the residency team as they make decisions about our interns (Mentors, ministry assignments, learning needs, etc.). Pray that God would match people and places according to the needs of each.
- Mark and the servant team as they lead East Mountain.
- For God’s provision for all that was mentioned above concerning the purchase of the property. Ask God to stir hearts and to lead us to the right people at the right time.
- For us as a family as we explore possibilities with Dylan and prepare him for his next chapter. (He graduates in a little over a year.)
Thanks again for standing with us in this ministry. You are loved and appreciated.
Together in Christ,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan & Caleb