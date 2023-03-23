Greetings from 27 Vergenoegd Street! Thanks so much for your prayers for us in this season. We had an amazing time rafting down the Orange River. The trip held many challenges as we faced wind, rapids, heat, bugs and rising flood waters. But, we had good bonding as a family and an incredible experience that we will never forget. We feel so grateful that the Lord gave us this opportunity as Dylan prepares for university.
Speaking of Dylan, today is his 19th birthday! He is growing into an amazing young man and we are so grateful for him. We feel the sadness of approaching change as he prepares to leave the nest, but also the excitement of things yet to come. We know that God has a plan and so we trust God with its outworking but also with the care of Dylan as he continues to learn to trust and follow God.
About a year ago, Grant, one of the leaders Mark has been journeying with for some time, stepped out in faith to begin a new work called the Renewal Network. He and his family have faced many challenges in the process, but last week, the leaders and members of the four micro churches that have been planted came together to worship and celebrate. It was an amazing time, with quite a mix of people in attendance, all excited about what the Lord is doing. One young high schooler even shared a poem that she had written about how Jesus has impacted her life through the church. We are amazed and grateful for the privilege of being able to play a small part in this amazing work God is doing in South Africa. Thank you for praying and for giving financially. We appreciate you and your partnership with us in this ministry.
Praise God:
- For our trip down the Orange River.
- For Grant, the Renewal Network, and the four micro churches that have been planted.
- For the privilege of playing a part in what God is doing here.
Please pray:
- For us as we prepare to head to the. U. S. on May 18. There is still a lot going on and a lot to do as EM moves forward toward the vision God has given us.
- For God’s provision for us, especially in housing in the Charlotte area. We are trusting God for His best for us.
- For the servant leadership team and EM staff as we prepare for our departure. Pray that the Cortamillias, a new EM family, will arrive soon. They are applying for visas now.
Together in Christ,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan & Caleb
