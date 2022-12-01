Thanksgiving greetings from 27 Vergenoegd Street! Our hearts fill with gratitude as we think of you and your faithful partnership with us over the years. The role that you play allows us to keep walking through the doors of fruitful ministry that God opens.
Yesterday evening I had the opportunity to connect with Jacques, a former resident from 2019. I was amazed at how God is allowing him to use his pastoral gifts and East Mountain training to come alongside hurting families in his community with the love of Christ and the Gospel. He’s also helping to grow a youth ministry in the same area. The impact of your prayers and financial support continues to multiply.
Praise God:
- That Marcie’s foot is getting stronger every day and causing less pain, even though the doctor says it will probably still swell for six months.
- For another successful year of our residence program. Things are winding down with debrief beginning next week and graduation on December 3.
- For the opportunities God has given us to influence and strength the ministries of partner organizations such as Krux, Hope Theology and Calling Academy. One of our interns, David, helped lead nine boys to Christ at a camp for Calling Academy students.
Please pray:
- For our interns, David, Gigi, Tanya and Valier, as they wrap up the year and prepare to return home. The transition can often be difficult as many come from challenging environments. Their debrief time will further help them to prepare for that.
- For Stellenbosch Baptist Church as we help to lead them through a time of transition. Byron, who Mark has journeyed with over the past four years, has been called to another church. We see God’s hand in this, but are still sad to see him leaving. Please pray for a good ending to his ministry at SBC and for wisdom as we seek the Lord’s direction for the next season.
- For Mark as he continues to guide EM into a new season. The Lord is doing some reshaping in our lives and in how we do what we have been called to. We are excited and eager to see the outcomes.
- For us as a family as we prepare for Dylan’s transition to university. He has applied to UNC Chapel Hill and UNC Charlotte and wants to study Asian studies with a concentration in Japanese. Our boys are growing up.
- For Marcie’s and Dylan’s visas. We still have no word from their appeal.
Thanks again for being part of our lives and our ministry.
Together in Christ,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan and Caleb
