Greetings form 27 Vergenoegd Street!
We hope you are doing well and that your year is off to a good start. This is an exciting season for us, but also, a season filled with transitions and change.
At East Mountain, we start the year with a very small staff team. Two units returned to the United States for home ministry. In addition, Dave and Sue have completed their time as EM staff and feel called to do similar work through a local church.
Our small team size and other factors contributed to our decision to make this a year of exploration and reshaping. We want to explore the work that God is doing around us through other churches and organizations. We want to explore non-residential pathways for leadership development and transformation. And, we want to reshape and strengthen parts of our residency program for next year. We don’t yet know what the end product will look like, but we head into the year with excitement and anticipation.
As a family, we also face some big transitions. Dylan will graduate from high school in June. He has been accepted to study at UNC Charlotte, but is also considering community college as a stepping stone to university.
In May, we will all head to the United States for home ministry (It’s been four years). We’re still working out details, but we will probably base ourselves in the Charlotte area. If you know of any housing possibilities, please let us know. It doesn’t need to be fancy, but we are hoping for at least three bedrooms at a very affordable price.
Praise God:
• For all that He accomplished through EM in 2022.
• For the start of a new year with new possibilities.
Please pray:
• For Marcie’s and Dylan’s visas. We are still waiting, but really want to have them in the next week or two. We have a family adventure planned for February that depends upon them. (Marcie and Dylan cannot leave the country and return without them.)
• For God’s provision of housing, vehicles, etc. when we return to the U. S.
• For wisdom in decision-making about Dylan’s future.
• For EM as we step boldly into this year. Pray for Mark and he continues to lead and prepares others to lead in our absence.
Thanks again for standing with us in this ministry. Your faithfulness in prayer is greatly appreciated and evident in what God has done and continues to do.
Together in Christ,
Mark, Marcie, Dylan & Caleb
p p p