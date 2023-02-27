I’m getting older now, and one of the few things I remember learning about World War II is Hitler’s propaganda campaign. I didn’t really make the connection in high school with the fact that my Catholic grandmother in Austria, who died before I was born, fed the Jewish people who came to her door begging for food, due to Hitler’s racism and hatred. Six million people died due to Hitler’s hate, and propaganda was a huge part of allowing it to happen.
FOX News began in 1996. By 2018, it reached 91 percent of American households. And the gift of over 40,000 hours of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capital domestic terrorist attack video by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to FOX will twist and destroy the truth irreparably in the minds of many millions of Americans.
Google the words “Fox News” and “propaganda.” The articles that are out there, some from other countries watching in horror what is happening to America, are historic and frankly terrifying. Putin, who is supported on FOX, knows propaganda works, and he lies regularly to Russian people, using his controlled media. Some Russians are finally waking up, fighting back, and, sadly, getting beaten down.
My grandmother risked a lot to help those who came to her door. She didn’t believe the propaganda. She was a blessing to those she was able to help.
Facts matter. Propaganda works and propaganda hurts. Please be a blessing and don’t believe or share lies, now, before it’s too late.
CHRISTINE ADAMS
Mayport