DUNEDIN, Fla. — A year after the addition of a sinker helped spur his ascent, Mitch Keller will officially be rewarded for his terrific season by getting the ball on opening day when the Pirates start the 2023 regular season March 30 in Cincinnati.
It will be the first such assignment for Keller, 26, a second-round draft choice of the Pirates in 2014.
Manager Derek Shelton announced the news Wednesday before the Pirates’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, and it doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Keller has been outstanding this spring and has continued to momentum he started last season, when he posted a 3.22 ERA in his final 22 starts after adopting the sinker for good May 31.
“He deserves it,” Shelton said. “Really excited for him.”
To break the news to Keller, Shelton pulled the pitcher aside after a side session back at LECOM Park.
It sounded a little random as Shelton told the story, with the manager wondering if Keller might’ve known something was funky because they had a one-on-one talk the day before.
Shelton pretended to be extra curious about Keller’s routine side work, asking how he felt and how many pitches he threw.