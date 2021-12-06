There are hearts on Valentines. There are hearts on bumper stickers. And then there’s the kind of heart that takes you all the way to the state championships at Hershey, Pa.
The latter is the type of heart shown by Redbank Valley’s football team this season. Let’s take that idea a step further. This is the kind of heart shown by all students, teachers and administrators during the past two years.
Heart is not limited to Redbank Valley, though. It’s found nearly everywhere you find young people around here. I haven’t been to Altoona in a couple years, but I’d bet you good money that the Bishop Guilfoyle kids have it, too.
Many of you will be reading this on Thursday, game day for the state finals in Hershey. If you can’t go in person, keep our kids in your own hearts. Me, I’ll keep getting updates through Facebook.
That’s how I found out about Redbank’s win that set them on the road to the finals. I went to sleep with happy thoughts, right up until I heard the blaring of horns, sirens and whistles welcoming the kids home later that night.
It reminded me of that old story about a young local mother who was incensed by all the racket at the New Bethlehem rail yard on November 11, 1918. When she discovered the reason, she most likely picked up her howling infant and joined the crowd.
It’s my plan to join the old-time pep rally on Tuesday night, to be held not far away from the old rail yard. Like eating peaches in August, it feels like doing the right thing at the right time.
No matter what else in going on in the world, sometimes you just have to cut loose.
While I listened to the sirens and horns at a safe distance, I was very happy for my high school alma mater. I lived in State College for more than 20 years, attending Penn State and then starting my adult life there.
Penn State wins were in the category of “nice to have.” They happened often enough and Dear Old State went to the national championship often enough that wins were, in a sense, nothin’ special. You just came to expect them.
But to have any District 9 team advance to the state finals, let alone perennial underdog Redbank, that is beyond special. Even better, kids from other teams in the district have expressed support for a team that may have defeated them earlier in the year.
That, gentle readers, is a type of heart known as good sportsmanship. It can be in short supply sometimes. It is the mark of a special kind of human being.
Which is exactly what our kids have always been, even more so in the past nearly two years. While some of us have never given up on learning and have become used to taking classes online, our young people experienced it for the first time last year.
According to my youngest grandson, this was not always a resounding success. If you have ever sat in on a public meeting or some other seminar via Zoom, you know that technology is not always our friend.
Here’s my pitch for better Internet service for rural Pennsylvanians. No matter what else comes from our COVID-19 experience, the world has changed and nobody should be left behind, especially our kids with all that heart in them.
There are still parents, grandparents and great-grandparents who think that computers and the Internet are simply fads that need to go away. They are completely missing out on being able to watch school sports, live, on a computer screen.
Now imagine what can be done for public school kids using this technology. And imagine what they can do with all the wonderful things they will learn.
But that’s beside the point this rainy Monday morning.
Best wishes for the Redbank Valley football team. Kudos to all the other teams in District 9. Whether you go to the Big Dance or not, you will always be winners.
It’s a matter of heart.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]