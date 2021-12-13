Heather Lynn Crum, 49, of Shippenville, passed away on December 10, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.
Born March 16, 1972 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of Shirley (Gourley) McDonald and David McDonald.
Survivors include her parents, Shirley McDonald of New Bethlehem and David McDonald of Hawaii; son, Christopher (Casey) McDonald of Harbinger, N.C.; sister, Jeanine (Don) Root of New Bethlehem; grandmother, Fern Gourley of New Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Parks, Pearl and Arthur McDonald; and nieces and nephew, Elena, Caleb and Maura Root.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James Gourley, Clarence and Pearl McDonald; and cousin, Nathan Gourley.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Leatherwood Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Doug Henry and the Rev. Scott Gourley officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.
Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.