Helen L. (Adams) Hollingsworth, 84, of Cabot, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Concordia in Cabot, with her husband by her side.
Born July 31, 1937 in Sharon, she was the daughter of Walter “Butch” and Anna (Slabe) Adams.
She was raised in Rimersburg and attended Union Joint High School where she was in the marching band.
She worked at Katezel’s Drug Store in the evenings while in high school. After graduating, she worked at OI Glass Plant in Clarion.
In March 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Wes, and started to raise a family.
In 1967, they moved to Rockford, Ill. where they spent the next 20 years. While there, she worked in a ladies dress shop, then in a lunch program at one of the local grade schools.
After all the kids had graduated from high school, they moved to Wilmington, N.C. where they lived for the next 30 years.
While living in Wilmington, she worked at WalMart until she retired in 1999.
She was most proud of the fact that she had gone to a WalMart stockholder’s meeting and had her picture taken with Rob Walton.
In March 2021, they moved to Haven III at Concordia in Cabot.
Survivors include her husband, Wesley; sons, Dennis (Renee) Hollingsworth of Canton, Mich. and Donald Hollingsworth of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Melissa Hollingsworth, Elizabeth Ann McDowell (Jake) and Joshua Murray; sister, Marion Mortimer of Cabot; and sister, Judy (Connell) Greenawalt of Bunnell, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Alice Faye Gold; brother, Ronald Adams; and daughter, Diane Hollingsworth Murray.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
For how I feel, play a recording of “What is a Wife” by Charlie Monk or Jimmy Dean. This says it all: “She is a Gift from God.”
Interment will be in the Cherry Run UP Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Rimersburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.