DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. A few rain showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A few rain showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.