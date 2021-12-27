The mainstream media was going wild after gasoline prices dropped two cents a gallon, yet they said nothing about when President Trump got it down to around $2 a gallon. Also, President Trump had us self-dependent on oil and gas, then Biden, with a stroke of a pen, killed that. Now he is begging OPEC for oil. One more step to socialism.
Have you been grocery shopping lately? What you pay for a pound of bacon or beef should get half a pig or beef. Another way of pushing socialism. Starve the Americans.
Also, all Biden talks about is COVID. What about the economy, gas prices, Americans left in Afghanistan, police and firefighters? Will someone wake Biden, MSNBC, CNN, CBS, NBC, Don Lemon, Coffee Joe and the liberal papers?
Chris Wallace jumped from Fox News into the sewer, CNN, the worst news station out there. Good riddance, Chris!
Jason Whitilock of Outkick says China has started a culture war, moving it to our arenas and stadiums. Sports are now in the same crosshairs as our founding fathers. The militant social justice messaging of Lebron James and Kaepernick serves the interests of the Chinese communist party and corporations like Nike and the political left.
China rules the NBA and Nike rules Hollywood. I don’t watch the NBA because of Lebron James and others. I won’t watch football games if the players take a knee disrespecting our flag, and I won’t watch movies or award shows that are political. I’ll stick to country music. They have more commonsense.
Go Texas! The governor is building a wall to keep out the illegal drug dealers, rapists, murderers and trash that Biden opened up to these people. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out Biden’s scheme. He wants them in so they can vote. Already New York wants illegals to be allowed to vote. Why don’t the “Demo-crats” want voter ID? So they can cheat to win.
Wake up people! Don’t let Satan run your life! This party is running our country into socialism!
P.S. — I received a message from a wonderful woman in Clarion and I want to thank her. Her message was: “You go, Fred!”
I hope you all had a Merry Christmas and have the best New Year ever.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg