Herman G. Hopper, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence.
Born February 17, 1930, in Widnoon, he was the last surviving member of the late Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper family.
He married Ruth Hopper on June 8, 1957. She preceded him in death on January 30, 2023.
Herman was a member of the Laborers’ Union Local No. 952 for 58 years. He joined the Union in 1965 and was the oldest member.
Survivors include two children, Vickie L. Shick and her husband, Paul, of New Bethlehem and George Hopper and his companion, Sheena Anthony, of Oak Ridge; one granddaughter, Lisa Willison and her husband, Matt, of Oak Ridge; four great-grandchildren, Brianna Shaffer (Derec), Brandon Geer (Jen), Crosby Willison and Carter Willison; and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife Ruth, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Sue Hopper; a granddaughter, Sydney D. Hopper; four brothers, Harold James Hopper, Emery Hopper, Howard Hopper and Melvin Hopper; and four sisters, Margaret Treece, Helen McIntire, Mona Steele and Phoebe Hopper.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the church, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
