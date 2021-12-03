PITTSBURGH — Trailing 14-0 three minutes into the second quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs didn’t give up a point the rest of the night against WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin.
And 23 unanswered points later, the Bulldogs were skipping off North Hills High School’s Martorelli Stadium with berth in the PIAA Class A Championship game.
So 14 weeks after losing to Keystone in the season-opener, the Bulldogs’ 23-14 win was their 13th straight victory. Of course, this one was the biggest one, and it’s the first time a D9 team has reached the finals since way back in 1992 when Smethport lost in the Class A final.
“It just such a testament to these kids,” said an overjoyed Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold. “We’ve gone through some stuff emotionally the last month and it’s been self-inflicted, guys getting ejected losing and losing them for playoff games and losing guys from the team. For those guys to weather that emotion and do this … man, that opening-season loss to Keystone, I was worried I was going to lose these guys and here we’re going to Hershey. It’s leadership. When we lose games, when things go bad, it’s my fault. When things go well, it’s 100 percent them.”
Next up: The 13-1 Bulldogs vs. District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle next Thursday at Hersheypark Stadium at 1 p.m. The Marauders advanced with a 20-7 win over District 4’s Canton in Altoona also on Friday night.
Already holding off Canevin since its two first-half scores, the Bulldogs (13-1) were trailing 14-7 when the Crusaders (13-2) drove to the Bulldogs’ 11, but on first-and 10, Chris Marshall stepped in front of a Jason Cross pass at the two and blasted the return 98 yards to tie the game with 4:08 left in the third quarter.
“He shifted the momentum,” Gold said. “They’re about the score and he takes it back 98 yards. I watched my high school (Franklin) win two state titles and our head coach said that when you get to this point, you have to catch some breaks. They’re on the (11) and about to score and Chris takes it 98 yards. That’s a break.”
The momentum continued. The Bulldogs forced Canevin turnover three of five on the ensuing possession, but didn’t turn it into points. However, turnover four of five after the Bulldogs were stopped on downs at the Canevin 34 set up the go-ahead touchdown.
Brenden Shreckengost recovered a Jaiden Torres fumble at the Bulldogs’ 43 with 3:48 left in the third and on a nine-play, 57-yard drive that included two Canevin sacks of quarterback Bryson Bain totaling 15 yards and a huge 27-yard pass from Bain to Aiden Ortz and third-and-20.
Four plays after Bain’s big hookup with Ortz, Shreckengost got in from one yard out to put the Bulldogs up for good at 21-14 31 seconds into the fourth quarter. Shreckengost ran for 75 yards on 19 carries to lead the Bulldogs’ running game.
There was still plenty of time, but the Bulldogs kept the pressure on the Crusaders, driving to the Canevin 14 and trying a 31-yard field goal by Derrick Downs. The try was not good with 7:02 remaining, but Canevin still had 80 yards to travel to tie the game.
They only went backwards and Joe Mansfield’s 7-yard sack of Kole Olszewski in the end zone for a safety set what would be the final score with 5:08 remaining.
Canevin turnover No. 5 was compliments of Marshall’s second interception of the game at the Bulldogs’ 29 with 1:31 left.
The Bulldogs kneeled out the clock and the celebration began.
Canevin outgained the the Bulldogs, 314-233, but 172 of those yards helped build its 14-0 lead out of the gate.
After both teams punted on their first possession of the game, Jason Cross got a pass over the Bulldogs secondary in a 77-yard hookup with Xavier Nelson with 8:59 left in the first quarter.
The Crusaders made a 14-0 game after an 11-play, 66-yard drive was capped by Cross’ 1-yard run at the 9:12 mark of the second quarter.
But on the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs put together their first scoring drive of the game, going 60 yards on nine plays with Bain escaping a sack attempt in the backfield and scrambling in from five yards out to cut it to 14-7 with 4:52 left in the half.
Bain completed 15 of 28 passes for 149 yards with an interception. Marshall and Marquese Gardlock each had four catches for 61 and 29 yards respectively.
That’s what the halftime score was as the Bulldogs continued a 23-0 game-ending run.
The Crusaders’ five turnovers, a whopping 16 penalties for 121 yards more than help stymie their chances against a Bulldogs team that’s just the third to reach the finals — Smethport in 1992 and Keystone in 1989, both of them also in Class A.
No D9 team has ever won a state title.