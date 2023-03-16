BRADENTON, Fla. — Mark Mathias turned and smiled as he peered into his locker on Wednesday morning. The gloves he pointed to told the story of why he was standing in the home clubhouse at LECOM Park and how the Pirates plan to use the player they acquired from the Texas Rangers last week for minor league pitcher Ricky DeVito.
“Just be ready for everything,” Mathias said with a smile, paraphrasing what the Pirates told him. That includes corner outfield, second base, third base and first. Perhaps folding laundry or selling concessions, too.
That’s great. We know the Pirates love their utility types. But no matter which position he plays, the determinant for Mathias — who’s played those five spots in the minors — will be how he hits.
Seeing some late-season action with Texas in 2022, Mathias opened some eyes — including those of the Pirates — by batting .277 with a .919 OPS in 24 games.
When factoring in six games earlier in the year with Milwaukee, Mathias had a .247 average and .825 OPS in 91 major league plate appearances last season, which served as a reasonably strong return after he missed all of 2021 with torn labrum in his shoulder.
“Going into 2022, I tried not to set the expectations too high,” Mathias said. “I just wanted to get my feet under me again, working a lot in the offseason with my timing and being more consistent with it. My contact point has definitely helped me.”
Mathias, Cleveland’s third-round draft choice in 2015, also made some strides forward at Triple-A last year, hitting .322 with a .940 OPS across 58 games split between the Brewers and Rangers organizations. He’s a .256 hitter with a .769 OPS in 46 career MLB games.
In addition to sharing a clubhouse with Andrew McCutchen and Angel Perdomo in Milwaukee, Mathias said he remembers playing against current and former Pirates Ke’Bryan Hayes, Stephen Alemais and Cole Tucker in the minor leagues. Carlos Santana is an obvious link dating back to their time together in Cleveland.
The point is that jumping teams in spring training is never easy, but Mathias has seemingly hit the ground running.
“It’s been good,” Mathias said. “I’m starting to get a good feel for the Pirates and what they have to offer.”
If nothing else, that’s opportunity, potentially at several places. And while third base or the outfield might be spoken for at the moment, manager Derek Shelton considers Mathias — helped by the latter’s recent resurgence — part of the ongoing competition at second base.
It’s one, of course, where nobody has done much to cement the starting job. Entering Thursday’s night game in Tampa, Rodolfo Castro was hitting just .188 with 13 strikeouts, tied with Jack Suwinski for the Pirates’ Grapefruit League lead. Ji Hwan Bae has been worse, hitting .174 and being way too aggressive at times. Tucupita Marcano (.211 average) hasn’t been noticeable at all.
“We need to see him,” Shelton said of Mathias, who went 0 for 3 in split-squad action on Tuesday. “He’s in competition for our club in that utility-plus-second-base spot.”
None of this is designed to make Mathias the ultimate answer. He could struggle in spring training and start at Triple-A Indianapolis, fighting for time. But he’s also on the 40-man roster and thus could realistically earn a job. If he hits.
Give Mathias this: He’s been a .265 hitter with a .360 on-base percentage and .771 OPS in 512 minor league games over six seasons. It’s not flashy but not terrible, either. Competitive with other guys. Especially if he can defend decently well.
And if there’s something to what he did late with Texas in 2022, hitting five home runs and batting .277 across those two dozen games, well, the Pirates seemingly don’t mind hearing him out.
“He hit all last year in the minor leagues, then he hit once he came to the big leagues,” Shelton said. “That was the thing that attracted us to him.”
Bullpen shines in WBC
While Roansy Contreras and Luis Ortiz provided an impressive hook into the World Baseball Classic when it comes to starting pitching, Duane Underwood Jr. and David Bednar have done the same for the Pirates bullpen.
After striking out the side in his first WBC appearance, Bednar pitched Wednesday night for Team USA and delivered a clean and quick sixth inning, retiring all three men he faced on just eight pitches (with one strikeout) during a 3-2 victory against Colombia.
Underwood, pitching for Puerto Rico, worked a 1-2-3 eighth in a 5-2 win against the Dominican Republic, throwing 13 pitches and also notching a strikeout.
The right-hander has faced nine hitters in the tournament and retired them all, including three during Puerto Rico’s perfect, mercy-rule victory against Israel.
“Any time you’re part of something like that that’s history, I think it’s really neat,” Shelton said. “The WBC is such a cool event. But for our players to be involved, and watching Duane be part of that, I think it’s really special.”