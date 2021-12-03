Cameron Heyward missed Pittsburgh Steelers practice Friday because of an illness, but according to the league-mandated official game status report, the star defensive tackle remains on track to play in Sunday’s game.
Heyward and fellow defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk were listed on the official injury report as absent from Friday’s final practice of the week because of “illness.” But neither was placed on the NFL’s covid-19 list, a move that would have been required if either had tested positive.
Heyward (like Loudermilk) was not given a status designation (i.e., “out”, “questionable” or “doubtful”), which, by league rules, indicates each will play Sunday against the rival Baltimore Ravens.
Teams, however, can update their game status report for injuries/illnesses over the weekend, with the caveat that it “must be reported immediately if the injury or event could affect a player’s ability to play in that week’s game.” The NFL got rid of its “probable” designation in 2016.
There is a 4 p.m. Saturday deadline for roster moves, but the pandemic compelled the league to add an exception: A team can elevate a player from its practice squad up until 90 minutes before kickoff if there is a positive covid-19 test.
What that means is Heyward, in theory, could test positive in the 24 hours before Sunday’s game. A high-profile example of such a scenario was last month when the evening before a game the Steelers announced that of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
In contrast to the Steelers, three Ravens players who had illnesses and did not practice Friday were given the “questionable” designation: cornerbacks Malon Humprey and Travon Young and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson. A former All-Pro, Humphrey did not practice Thursday or Friday.
It might be worth noting Heyward wore a mask during Thursday’s media availability, which is not mandated by protocol and something Heyward had not done for more than a dozen prior interviews this season.
Also of some note in light of the Heyward illness: New teammate Montravius Adams said Friday that Heyward, a defensive captain, this week took all the defensive linemen out “off site” to dinner and to get treatment.
Three players were on the Steelers’ covid list Friday evening: linebackers T.J. Watt and Robert Spillane and offensive lineman Joe Haeg.
Heyward has been carrying the load of a depleted defensive line that has been without its other starters ( Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu) virtually all season. With Isaiah Buggs (ankle injury) out Sunday and Carlos Davis still on injured reserve, the Steelers could play Sunday without any of the top six defensive linemen they had on their roster at the start of camp.
Davis, though, is a candidate to be activated off IR. He has been practicing the past 2 1/2 weeks. The Steelers defensive line group could be Henry Mondeaux and the newly-signed Adams from the active roster and Daniel Archibong and Khalil Davis off the practice squad.
A two-time defensive player of the year finalist, Watt went on the covid list Monday. It is still possible Watt could be placed on the active roster by the 4 p.m. Saturday deadline. Players must test negative on consecutive days and be symptom-free for 48 hours before they can re-join their team.
The irony of the Steelers playing the Ravens at Heinz Field without some important starters because of covid is that it was 53 weeks ago the teams played on a Wednesday afternoon with star Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and more than a dozen other Ravens players on the covid list.