Hidden Valley Speedway is located at 824 Mann Road, Clearfield, PA 16830. The track is a perfect but wide oval that measures a quarter mile around the inside. The straights are no less than 60 feet wide and the turns stretch out close to 100 feet. Moderate banking allows for 2 groove racing in the faster divisions and 3 groove side by side racing in the support divisions.
Hidden Valley Speedway was built by brothers, Rodney & Randy Luzier, who raced for 30 years at various tracks. The Luzier’s started construction of Hidden Valley Speedway in the winter of 1991 out of an abandoned dugout coal mine. In the summer of 1992, Hidden Valley Speedway opened with 70 race cars filling the pits.
Pits open at 4 p.m. every Saturday with grandstands opening at 5. Racing begins at 7 p.m.
Admission for regular Saturday night racing is $13. Seniors and Military 60 and older cost $11. Students aged 13 to 17 are $8 and kids 7 t0 12 cost $5. Kids 6 and under are free.
A pit pass costs $35. Children’s pit passes (10 & Under) are $15.