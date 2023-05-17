May 27: Shawn 'Sheetz' McGarvey Memorial Super Late Model Special ($3000 to win super lates). Weekly racing with No 358 Semi Lates. All Star Legend Series
June 3: Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Modifieds. Weekly racing. Racing for Awareness Night (Special Needs Children Night). Spectator Race #1
June 10: Four Cylinder Special ($600 to win Four Cylinders). Marlin and Jean Luzier Memorial. Weekly racing.
June 17: Father's Day Special (Fathers $10 admission). Double Points Night (all classes). Weekly racing. $1000 to win 358s. 600 Micro Sprints. ATV & UTV racing.
June 24: Diesel Mania, Truck Pulling event (conducted by Orlo Ink. Truck Pullers).
July 1: Independence Day Special Modified Mania Tour ($2500 to win modifieds). 358 Semi Lates. Pure Stocks. Four Clyinders. 600 Micros
July 8: Mid-season championship (all weekly racing classes). E-Mods. Kids Bike Race #2 (helmets required)
July 15: Laurel Highlands Racesaver 305 Sprints. Weekly racing with No Small Block Modifieds. All-Star Legend Series.
July 22: Super Late Model Special ($3000 to win Super Lates). Weekly racing with No 358 Semi Lates.
July 29: Fay Lumadue Modified Memorial. Weekly racing. 270 & 660 Micros. Old Skool Vintage Race. Spectator Race #2.
Aug. 5: No racing.
Aug. 12: 2nd Annual Mountain Top Challenge (Small Block Modifieds vs. E-Mods). Karen Condon Memorial. Weekly racing. 270 & 600 Micros
Aug. 19: Fan Appreciation Night. Weekly racing event plus. All-Star Legend Car Series. $500 to win Pure Stocks. Mason Dixon 270 Micro Sprint Series.
Aug. 25-26: 2nd Annual Rumble in the Valley. Vintage Car Racing. Weekly racing. 270 & 660 Micros
Sept. 2: Labor Day Special & Jess Mayhew Memorial. Weekly racing. 270 & 660 Micros
Sept. 9: Season Ending Championship (all weekly racing classes). E-Mods. Double Points night & Final Points night. Final kids bike racing night (helmets required). Spectator Race #3
Oct. 20-21: Halloween Madness — Super Lates (Purse TBD), Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, Four Cylinders, 270 & 660 Micors, All-Star Legend Series, ATV & UTV racing, 100-lap Enduro Race (Saturday)
Oct. 28: Swap Meet
Note: Dates marked with Weekly racing include Small Block Modifieds, 358 Semi Lates, Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, Four Cylinders and 270 Micro Sprints