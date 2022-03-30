DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team returns its top two players from last season in the hopes of having plenty of success in 2022.
Last year, the Beavers finished with an 11-2 record before losing to McDowell in a District 9/10 Class 3A subregional final. That roster was anchored by then-juniors Cody Jaconski and Zach Johnson — as the duo also reached the D-10 doubles finals last season.
This year, the duo will be counted upon to help guide a roster that second-year head coach Joshua Reed says is the smallest in program history with just 11 players.
That total is due to losing eight graduating players from last year. However, with the limited amount of players, the Beavers’ are still looking to pick up where they left off last season.
Reed said it’s been a challenge to get the season going and they “struggled at the very beginning.”
“DAHS was late to set up the tennis nets before the start of the season,” Reed said. “This caused us to miss valuable practice early on. I feel like we have recovered from this setback and we are ready for competition.”
Reed said the top three of Jaconski, Johnson and fellow senior Houston Hemke have looked quite strong in preseason practice and he expects big things from them in district play.
“I wholly expect them to go undefeated,” Reed said of the trio. “These players are dedicated to off-season practice and had great records last season.”
Rounding out the top five in team rankings are fellow seniors John Miller and Aum Patel.
“Our strengths lie heavily in the off-season commitment of our players,” Reed said. “The tennis season is short, and only so much improvement can be made in group practices. Most of the higher level achievement is done outside of formal practices.”
The lone junior on this year’s team is Aaron Webster. He’s joined by four sophomores in Brohm Hemke, Ben Gribik, Jacob Loomis and Jacob Minava. Rounding out the 11 is freshman Jay Parekh as Reed has high hopes for the youngster.
“Jay Parekh, our lone freshman, is looking like a star in the rising,” Reed said. “He has taken lessons from local tennis legend Pat Mowrey. We may see a good record from him this season and in the future.”
As far as season expectations, returning with the top two players from an 11-2 season last year, Reed said expectations are definitely high — especially in D-9 play.
“I am confident we will beat any D-9 opponent,” Reed said. “Our D-6 and D-10 opponents might prove to be a challenge, however.”
While a potential weakness could be its roster size of just 11, Reed feels those on the team are ready to go as they will take experiences learned in previous seasons and apply them to the 2022 season.
“The team is looking forward to the district competition,” Reed said. “Returning players learned a lot form watching and participating in last season’s competition.”
The Beavers attempted to get its season going on Monday and Tuesday against Hollidaysburg and Brockway, respectively.
However, Mother Nature had other plans and both matches were postponed. Hollidaysburg’s contest was rescheduled for April 14 at DuBois while Brockway’s match did not have a rescheduled date as of press time.
If weather cooperates, the Beavers’ will now start its season on Thursday as they’ll host DuBois Central Catholic at 3:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Houston Hemke, Cody Jaconski, Zach Johnson, John Miller, Aum Patel. Juniors: Aaron Webster. Sophomores: Ben Gribik, Brohm Hemke, Jacob Loomis, Jacob Minaya. Freshmen: Jay Parekh.