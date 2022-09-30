Hilda Belle Shick, 85, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Seasons at Saxonburg.
Born May 4, 1937 in Kellersburg, she was the daughter of Martin and Geraldine “Kate” (Griffin) Smith.
Belle was a 1955 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a lifelong resident of Armstrong County.
She was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church where she was involved in ladies groups and the kid’s club.
Belle enjoyed golfing, walking, baking and shopping.
Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Stacy Rosenberger and husband Wayne of Rural Valley; grandchildren, Monica Ferraro and husband Anthony, Ashley Steffy and husband Dave, Racheal Shick, Jerad Shick and wife Sarah, and Katie Johnson and husband Steve; great-grandchildren, Gianna, Lydia and Mikayla Ferraro, Noah and Alexandria Steffy, Hunter and Wyatt Shick, and Alexis and Connor Gervasoni.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Fred E. Shick, whom she married on August 11, 1956 and who passed away on August 19, 2002; her sons, Stephen Shick who passed away on April 18, 2020, and Tim Shick, who passed away on January 10, 2008; and her sister, Keitha McElravy.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, at the Dayton United Methodist Church in Dayton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Dayton United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Sheila Wadding officiating.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Distant.
Memorial contributions may be made in Belle’s memory to Dayton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 336, Dayton, PA 16222.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.