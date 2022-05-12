BROOKVILLE — A number of special activities are now being planned by the staff at the Jefferson County History Center.
- Buffalo Creek is the largest drainage on the west side of the Allegheny River from French Creek to the Ohio River in Pittsburgh. In archeological publications and maps, both old and new, this drainage is an archeological blank and not represented in the literature. Buffalo Creek is “Terra Incognita” compared to the other drainages flowing into the Allegheny from the east including the Clarion River, Redbank Creek, Crooked Creek and the Kiskiminetas River. This presentation will provide information about its Native American past and discuss the unpublished archeological record.
Tom Rabbit is an advocational archaeologist and member of the North Fork Chapter 29. He will highlight his studies of the Buffalo Creek drainage at the upcoming chapter meeting on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building located at the corner of White and Main Street in Brookville.
- The Jefferson County History Center will host the seventh annual Military Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Admission is $7 and children under age 16 are admitted for free.
This indoor event includes two buildings of both vendors and exhibitors from across Pennsylvania. They will be displaying a wide range of interesting military collectibles and related items from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and Gulf Wars to the present. Items for show, sale, and trade will include weapons, uniforms, accouterments, photographs, artifacts, publications, and other items of historical interest to both the beginner and advanced military collector.
Both events are open to the public. More information is available by calling the center at 814-849-0877.