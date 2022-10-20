BROOKVILLE — “Trails, Traders, Forts” will be the topic of this month’s meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archeology.
Between 1700 and 1800, the confluence of French Creek and the Allegheny River was a center of focus for four different nations: Native Americans, France, Great Britain, and America. The program looks at the historic changes between them through a lens of territorial disputes, material exchange and some of the individuals who made Venango their home.
Bill Black is an avocational archaeologist and president of the Venango Chapter 30. He will highlight his studies of the Franklin Forts and their influence on early settlement and trade at the meeting.
The group will meet Friday, October 21, at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building in Brookville. This event is free and the public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Ken Burkett at (814) 849-0077.