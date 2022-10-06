NEW BETHLEHEM – The first Thanksgiving will come to life in New Bethlehem next month, as the Redbank Valley Historical Society presents the story of “Plimoth Thanksgiving” during a dinner/drama on Nov. 4.
Ten re-enactors will portray various real life Pilgrims. telling their stories as guests enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal at the historic bank tower building along Broad Street.
Society president Cindy Morgan said a trip to Plymouth, Mass. inspired the local event, after seeing the many re-enactors there tell the story of the early American settlers.
“I loved it and always wanted to participate with their Plymouth Thanksgiving,” Morgan said. “Why not bring it to New Bethlehem and let people experience it here?”
That history will be brought to life on Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m.
Morgan said tickets for the dinner and program are $35 each, with proceeds helping to keep the History Center functioning. She said only 100 tickets will be sold, with advance sales only.
The re-enactors have been researching their characters and will be dressed as Pilgrims to serve the dinner. As guests dine, Morgan said, they will tell the stories of those who were at the first Thanksgiving.
“They’ll be telling it from their character’s point of view,” she said.
Noting that “Plimoth” is the original spelling for early settlement, Morgan explained that the Pilgrims originally separated from the Church of England in 1608, relocating to the Netherlands in their search for religious freedom.
“In 1620, they sailed for America,” Morgan said. “Some of the actors will tell of their trip over the seas.”
After the main meal is served and some of the actors tell their tales, they will then break for dessert, followed by additional stories from the history books.
“We’re going to keep it as true as we can,” Morgan said.
She said that the meal will feature turkey, stuffing balls, sweet potatoes, popcorn, apple cider and apple pie.
Tickets can be purchased from Morgan by calling (814) 221-6225, or from other historical society board members.
Morgan said the stories from the early Pilgrims continue to inspire and are still relevant today.
“It’s a great story. It shows how God worked with those people,” she said. “It really was the swelling stone for more people to come to America. Everything they did was based on God’s word.”