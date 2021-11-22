MILLERSVILLE — Bolstered by three champions but enjoying an inspired effort throughout the lineup, the Golden Eagle wrestling team placed second at the Shorty Hitchcock Open on Saturday. Nine different wrestlers recorded top-five finishes, six placed in the top-three and four reached their respective finals.
The raw wins numbers were staggering. Overall Clarion wrestlers, unattached competitors included, went 76-42 on Saturday. Three of those individuals — Seth Koleno and Will Feldkamp and Kolby Ho — were undefeated, with Koleno and Ho going 5-0 and Feldkamp 4-0. Those three all earned titles in their respective weight classes. The Golden Eagles led all teams at the event with three champions.
For Koleno, it was his second tournament title of the season, having already won his weight at the Clarion Open on November 7. The 141-pound senior started with a victory over Garrett College's Caleb Everhart, and a 10-3 decision over Millersville's Josh Tuckey. Along the way he posted an 11-8 win over Spartan Combat RTC's Vince Cornella, and a 5-4 decision over Army's Zach Keal in the semifinal. He sealed his championship with a 4-2 decision over Kamol Begakov.
Feldkamp and Ho were both finalists at the Clarion Open, but both fell in their respective championship bouts. They were able to reverse that result this time around. Feldkamp earned two wins by fall to reach the finals, pinning Pitt's Ethan Finch and Princeton's Aidan Conner to reach the championship bout against Maryland's Jaxon Smith. Feldkamp overcame Smith in a tight 5-4 decision for the 197-pound title.
Ho, meanwhile, won all five of his matches on the day with bonus points. He opened up with a 21-6 technical fall over American's Luc Maschino, followed by the first of what would be three major decisions on Saturday, this one over Bucknell's Logan Sanom. Ho earned his second tech fall of the day with a 16-0 win over Kutztown's Sean Smith, and then beat American International's Jojo Gonzalez by 15-3 major decision. He wrapped with a 14-5 major over Army's Nate Lukez for the 157 championship.
Clarion's other finalist on Saturday was 149-pounder Brent Moore, who won his first four bouts of the day before falling in the tournament final. His ledger included three wins by decision and a win by fall – his third of the season – over Army Prep's Eddie Hummel. Moore wrestled a characteristically close bout in the final, but ultimately fell to Rutgers' Anthony White by 3-1 decision.
Cam Pine and Trevor Elfvin both earned third-place finishes on Saturday to round out the group of Golden Eagles in the top-three. Pine won his first three bouts, including a major decision, two tech falls and a win by fall over Dylan Toro, before being pinned himself by Army's Dalton Harkins in sudden victory in the semifinals. Elfvin won three straight matches to start as well, including a major decision over Garrett College's Noah Korenoski, before falling to Lukez in the semifinals.
Elsewhere, freshman Mason Prinkey took fourth place at 133 pounds with a 3-2 day. All three of Prinkey's wins came by fall. Joey Fischer placed fifth at 125 pounds, with a pin over LIU's Robbie Sagaris and a major decision over Garrett College's Nathan Pelesky. Austin Chapman won five matches at heavyweight after splitting 1-1 in the championship bracket, closing his afternoon with four straight victories.