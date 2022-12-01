BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Holiday Association has announced the winners from this year’s decorating contest, as well as winners in the Christmas Kickoff Celebration parade held Friday evening.
The winner of the house decorating contest was Jerry Miller.
Tonell’s Jewelry and Gifts was selected as the best decorated business.
Winners named in the grand parade were:
Best float: Jamie Bosley Repair.
Best decorated fire truck: Lindsey Volunteer Fire Company from Punxsutawney.
Judge’s choice: Mike McCool Enterprises.