HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 649 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 170 injuries during the four-day Independence Day travel period, which ran from July 1-4. Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes.
Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued more than 24,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.
State police also issued 8744 speeding citations, 294 child seat citation and 986 seat belt citations, along with 14,226 other citations.
In Troop C, which includes Jefferson, Clearfield, Clarion, Forest, Elk and McKean counties, PSP investigated 28 crashes during the four-day holiday period, rep...orting nine injuries and two alcohol-related crashes.
During the 2021 Independence Day driving period, which spanned four days, nine people were killed and 195 were injured in the 680 crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.