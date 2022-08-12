BRISTOL, Conn. — Pennsylvania will be represented well at the Little League World Series.
Hollidaysburg wrapped up a Mid-Atlantic Region title Friday by downing Delaware 7-3, meaning the state champion is bound for Williamsport.
Caleb Detrick stayed red-hot in the World Series qualifier, going 4-for-4 with a double and home run. Detrick, a smoking 9-for-12 in regional play, drove in four runs.
Ty McGough, Chase Link and Detrick posted two runs apiece, while Easton Metzger and Braden Hatch secured single RBIs.
Detrick’s solo home run in the top of the sixth handed some insurance to McGough, who struck out six over four relief innings.
Hatch earned the start, allowing just a single earned run.
Luke Luzader tagged a home run for Naamans (DE), which handed Hollidaysburg is first regional loss on Tuesday at A. Berlett Giamatti Leadership Training Center in Bristol, CT.
Hollidaysburg’s next road trip won’t be quite as severe, roughly 105 miles each way.
Pa. will open the United States bracket at 7 p.m. Thursday vs. the Southwest Region champ at famed Howard J. Lamade Stadium. ESPN2 will offer live coverage.