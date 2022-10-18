RIMERSBURG – At some point in their lives, most people are faced with the question: Can I fix this myself, or do I need to pay someone to do it for me?
A new class at Union High School will help some students more easily answer that question as they learn many basic skills that can be used throughout their lives.
“This isn’t a replacement of the shop classes from days gone by,” Union science teacher Brad Kirkwood said earlier this week.
Instead, he said, the new Home Skills Technology offering at UHS will guide students through the basics of automotive and lawn mower repairs, residential electrical and plumbing work, and even some carpentry.
“It’s a little bit of everything that people may need to know if they own a home, and take care of a vehicle,” he said.
The semester-long class started off with some basics in automotive repair, including learning how to change a vehicle’s oil and simple troubleshooting involving fuses.
Several vehicles were brought in for hands-on experiences.
After three weeks working on cars, Kirkwood said the students turned their attention to lawn mowers, learning how to sharpen blades to other repairs.
Next up will be residential wiring, he said, noting that he emphasizes that expert electricians should be brought in for bigger projects, but that the students will learn everything from simply changing light bulbs to replacing switches and more.
A plumbing unit will focus on how to change out the “guts” in a toilet, how to do basic leak repairs, replacement of faucets and more.
With the help of donated materials and tools, Kirkwood said the students will also do some carpentry, creating a mock wall that they can then wire and plumb.
“The end goal of all of this is to build a 12-by-12 platform, frame it up, wire and plumb the structure,” he said.
Not only has Union’s administration been very supportive of the new course, Kirkwood said, but the community has come through as well.
“When I put it on Facebook, there was a large community response,” he said.
Donations starting coming in, everything from materials and tools to a lawn mower and more.
“More or less anything they have in their shed they’re not using,” he said, adding that anyone with possible items to donate can reach out to him first through the school to see if the items can be used.
“The biggest thing now would be lawn mowers,” he said. “In any condition, working or not.”
Kirkwood said he hopes to “scale up” the program in the future, adding even more for students to learn that can be applied in real life situations. That could include working with businesses in the area for more hands-on opportunities.
“The overall goal is to give these kids some basic skills when it comes to home maintenance,” he said. “If we’re not preparing these kids for life outside of high school, what are we here for?”