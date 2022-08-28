If you were one of the Tri-County Area football teams playing a home game on Friday night, chances are you won. In fact, nine of the 10 matchups resulted in that home field advantage paying off as Ridgway’s 30-6 loss to Port Allegany was the only home loss among the bunch.
Out of the 10 matchups, area teams were 7-3 on opening night, highlighted by a 28-7 DuBois win over Karns City — as the Gremlins were voted the preseason favorite to win the new Region 1 Division of the District 9 Football League. And although the Beavers were outgained in total yardage by the Gremlins, DuBois took advantage of three turnovers for the win.
The only one-score game on Friday night went to the Brockway Rovers, who overcame a 13-point first half deficit to take down the Kane Wolves, 28-25.
That contest also saw Brockway outgained in total yardage but the Rovers had big plays and took advantage of turnovers as Blake Pisarcik scored three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) and Alex Carlson had eight receptions for 104 yards.
Decisive victories went to Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and St. Marys as all three games saw a running clock.
Punxsutawney steamrolled Bradford with a 56-0 shutout as Zeke Bennett rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns while fellow RB Landon Martz had 108 yards and two scores.
Redbank Valley held a video game-like 53-0 lead at he half as the game ended up 53-8 as the Hubbers were without seven starters and 13 total players due to a school academically ineligible rule based from last spring. Quarterback Cam Wagner was 8-of-9 for 228 yards and five scores, also picking up a 14-yard TD run.
St. Marys went from one Coudriet at QB to another as Charlie Coudriet replaced his graduated brother Christian and helped lead the Dutchmen to a 47-14 win over Moniteau. Coudriet ran for four TDs and threw two others as they had a 33-0 lead at the half and a 47-0 second half lead before Moniteau got on the board with a 47-14 final.
Curwensville picked up a 34-18 win over Meyersdale after trailing 12-7 at the half and Elk County Catholic hosted Otto-Eldred on Saturday afternoon at Dutch Country Stadium and took a 35-30 win in the return of Tony Gerg as head coach.
Juniata denied Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko of his 300th win in a 20-7 game that spanned over two days due to inclement weather Friday night.
Brookville led Central Clarion 7-0 early but that was the only highlight for the Raiders as Central Clarion scored 42 unanswered en route to a 42-7 victory.
The aforementioned Elkers’ 30-6 loss came as the team played at Johnsonburg’s Memorial Field as Ridgway trailed 14-6 going into the fourth quarter before the Gators put the game away with a couple of touchdowns.
Here is a look at all the final statistics/box scores available from Friday’s games and Saturday’s ECC game:
DUBOIS 28,
KARNS CITY 7
Score by Quarters
Karns City 0 7 0 0 — 0
DuBois 0 14 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
KC—Eric Booher 1 run (Colson Ritzert kick), 2:27.
D—Cam-Ron hays 10 run (Charlie Harman kick), 0:40.
D—Cam-Ron Hays 2 run (Charlie Harman kick), 0:18.
Third Quarter
D—Cam-Ron Hays 1 run (Charlie Harman kick), 7:55.
D—Cam-Ron hays 4 run (Charlie Harman kick), 2:36.
KC D
First downs 14 14
Rushes-yards 31-164 44-198
Comp-Att-Int 12-25-1 9-15-0
Passing Yards 124 52
Total Plays-Yards 59-288 59-250
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-1
Punts 3-39.0 4-43.8
Penalties-Yards 4-48 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Karns City—Luke Cramer 7-19, Mason Martin 6-39, Eric Booher 8-40, Levi Hawk 7-48, Hunter Scherer 1-5, Mason Bell 1-7, Hunter Snyder 1-6.
DuBois—Austin Henery 13-62, Cam-Ron Hays 10-84, Dalton Yale 13-39, Brendan Orr 3-12, Danny Dixon 3-6, Trey Wingard 1-3, Team 1-(-8).
PASSING
Karns City—Eric Booher 12 of 25, 124 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 9 of 15, 52 yards.
RECEIVING
Karns City—Micah Rupp 4-72, Cooper Coyle 3-31, Levi Hawk 3-12, Luke Cramer 1-(-1), Nate Garing 1-10.
DuBois—Kaden Clark 1-18, Garrett Frantz 1-10, Dalton Yale 2-(-4), Brady Deeb 1-2, Nate Kougher 1-5, Brendan Orr 1-6, Ben Hickman 2-15.
INTERCEPTIONS
Karns City—None.
DuBois—Kyle Crusan.
BROCKWAY 28,
KANE 25
Score by Quarters
Kane 7 12 0 6 — 25
Brockway 6 7 7 8 — 28
First Quarter
B—Blake Pisarcik 5 run, (kick failed), 3:50.
K—Landon Darr 24 pass from Kyle Zook (Cole Walker kick), 0:33.
Second Quarter
K—Addison Plants 30 fumble recovery, (kick failed), 11:48.
K—Ricky Zampogna 22 run, (pass failed), 5:47.
B—Blake Pisarcik 34 pass from Brayden Fox, (Blake Pisarcik kick), 3:30.
Third Quarter
B—Matt Brubaker 1 run, (Blake Pisarcik kick), 5:16.
Fourth Quarter
B—Blake Pisarcik 1 run, (Alex Carlson pass from Brayden Fox), 10:53.
K—Ricky Zampogna 18 run, (run failed), 7:05.
K B
First downs 16 11
Rushes-yards 27-132 20-11
Comp-Att-Int 16-27-2 18-30-0
Passing Yards 184 214
Total Plays-Yards 54-316 50-225
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 3-1
Punts 4-22.3 6-32.4
Penalties-Yards 14-91 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Kane—Ricky Zampogna 18-146, Addison Plants 3-14, Dane Anderson 1-5, Team 1-(-5), Sam Lundeen 1-(-7), Kyle Zook 3-(-21).
Brockway—Blake Pisarcik 4-22, Jendy Cuello 5-13, Alex Carlson 1-9, Matt Brubaker 4-8, Dylan Hanna 1-(-2), Brayden Fox 2-(-15), Team 3-(-24).
PASSING
Kane—Kyle Zook 16-of-27, 184 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT.
Brockway—Brayden Fox 18-of-30, 214 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Kane—Landon Darr 5-78, Ricky Zampogna 6-71, Scott Szymanski 2-27, Sam Lundeen 1-7, Dane Anderson 1-1, Addison Plants 1-0.
Brockway—Alex Carlson 8-104, Blake Pisarcik 2-38, Dylan Hanna 1-34, Carter Hickman 3-30, Jendy Cuello 1-6, Matt Brubaker 3-2.
INTERCEPTIONS
Kane—None.
Brockway—Blake Pisarcik, Matt Brubaker.
REDBANK VALLEY 53,
SMETHPORT 8
Score by Quarters
Smethport 0 0 8 0 — 8
Redbank Valley 29 24 0 0 — 53
First Quarter
R –Mason Clouse 7 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 10:07.
R –Ashton Kahle 40 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 7:32.
R –Kaden Rupp 41 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse pass from Mason Clouse), 5:14.
R –Aiden Ortz 8 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 2:10.
Second Quarter
R –Tate Minich 74 pass from Cam Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 11:11.
R –Safety, punt blocked out of end zone, 9:18.
R –Cam Wagner 14 run (Owen Clouse kick), 7:03.
R –Drew Byers 92 run (Owen Clouse pass from Mason Clouse), 3:21.
Third Quarter
S –Ryan Pelchy 17 run (Pelchy run), 2:04.
S R
First downs 14 13
Rushes-yards 41-235 22-224
Comp-Att-Int 1-4-1 10-11-0
Passing Yards 7 224
Total Plays-Yards 45-242 33-448
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 0-0
Punts 4-19.3 1-34
Penalties-Yards 1-15 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Smethport—Ryan Pelchy 16-139, Aiden McKean 8-52, P.K Alfieri 17-44.
Redbank Valley—Drew Byers 9-134, Broc Monrean 7-39, Cam Wagner 2-34, Braylon Wagner 4-17.
PASSING
Smethport—P.K. Alfieri 1-for-4, 7 yards, 1 Int.
Redbank Valley—Cam Wagner 8-for-9, 228 yards, 5 TDs; Braylon Wagner 2-for-2, minus-4 yards.
RECEIVING
Smethport—Aiden McKean 1-7.
Redbank Valley—Aiden Ortz 3-55, Tate Minich 2-85, Kaden Rupp 1-41, Ashton Kahle 1-40, Mason Clouse 1-12, Wyatt Byers 2-(-4).
INTERCEPTIONS
Redbank Valley—Rylan Rupp.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 35,
OTTO-ELDRED 30
Score by Quarters
Otto 0 12 6 12 — 30
ECC 8 6 14 7 — 35
First Quarter
ECC—Noah Cherry 8 run (Ben Reynolds run), 6:46.
Second Quarter
OE—Ray’shene Thomas 6 run (run failed), 9:51.
ECC—Frankie Smith 19 run (pass failed), 5:31.
OE—Hunter App 3 pass from Andrew Schenfield (pass failed), 3:15.
Third Quarter
ECC—Frankie Smith 53 run (kick failed), 10:00.
ECC— Noah Cherry 14 run (Ben Reynolds run), 6:38.
OE—Hunter App 3 pass from Andrew Schenfield (pass failed), 1:48.
Fourth Quarter
ECC—Ben Reynolds 3 run (Noah Cherry kick), 7:19.
OE—Brendan Magee 18 pass from Andrew Schenfield (run failed), 4:51.
OE—Hunter App 56 pass from Andrew Schenfield (pass failed), 4:21.
OE ECC
First downs 14 21
Rushes-yards 18-42 56-388
Comp-Att-Int 24-33-1 1-4-1
Passing Yards 286 11
Total Plays-Yards 51-328 60-399
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2
Punts 2-30.5 7-63
Penalties-Yards 3-32 2-35.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Otto—Hunter App 6-17, Andrew Schenfield 9-17, Ray’shene Thomas 1-6, Brendan Magee 2-2.
ECC—Noah Cherry 28-180, Ben Reynolds 16-112, Frankie Smith 11-94, Joe Tettis 1-2.
PASSING
Otto—Andrew Schenfield 24 of 33, 286 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int.
ECC—Ben Reynolds 0 of 3, 0 yards, 1 Int.; Noah Cherry 1 of 1, 11 yards.
RECEIVING
Otto—Hunter App 8-127, Manning Splain 5-84, Brendan Magee 7-65, Max Splain 2-7, Ray’shene Thomas 2-3.
ECC—Shawn Geci 1-11.
INTERCEPTIONS
Otto—Ray’shene Thomas.
ECC—Ben Reynolds.
JUNIATA 20,
CLEARFIELD 7
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 0 7 0 0 — 7
Juniata 12 0 8 0 — 20
First Quarter
J—Waylon Ehrenzeller 36 run, (kick blocked), 8:30.
J—Makih Hunt 18 pass from Aaron Kanagy, (kick failed), 0:17
Second Quarter
CL—Will Domico 9 run, (Evan Davis kick), 5:58.
Third Quarter
J—Jordan Dickinson 3 run, (Hunt pass from Kanagy), 4:18.
C J
First downs 10 10
Rushes-yards 30-139 33-145
Comp-Att-Int 4-15-1 9-14-1
Passing Yards 35 198
Total Plays-Yards 45-174 47-343
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Punts 4-36.0 3-28.0
Penalties-Yards 2-20 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Brady Collins 13-80, Will Domico 9-29, Carter Chamberlain 7-25, Isaac Samsel 1-5.
Juniata—Waylon Ehrenzeller 15-90, Seth Laub 7-54, Jordan Dickinson 2-5, Jacob Smith 4-3, Kanagy 3-2. Talan Barndt 1-(-8).
PASSING
Clearfield—Will Domico 4-of-15, 35 yds., 1 Int.
Juniata—Aaron Kanagy 9-of-14, 198 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Cayden Bell 2-23, Carter Freeland 2-12.
Juniata—Mikah Hunt 3-105, Jasper Shepps 2-40, Seth Laub 2-31, Casey Smith 1-14, #22 1-8.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Carter Chamberlain.
Juniata—Jasper Shepps.
CENTRAL CLARION 42,
BROOKVILLE 7
Score by Quarters
Brookville 7 0 0 0 — 7
Central Clarion 7 14 21 0 — 42
First Quarter
B—Jackson Zimmerman 1 run (Brayden Kunselman kick), 7:58
CC—Ashton Rex 91 pass from Jase Ferguson (Thomas Ukert kick), 2:20
Second Quarter
CC—Tommy Smith 6 pass from Ferguson (Ukert kick), 8:18
CC—Ryan Hummell 42 interception return (Ukert kick), 1:27
Third Quarter
CC—Brady Quinn 43 interception return (Ukert kick), 8:55
CC—Dawson Hotchkiss 43 pass from Ferguson (Ukert kick), 6:23
CC—Rex 73 pass from Ferguson (Ukert kick), :39
BV CC
First downs 12 12
Rushes-yards 38-150 26-112
Comp-Att-Int 9-28-3 6-16-3
Passing Yards 62 307
Total Plays-Yards 66-212 42-419
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 3-3
Punts 4-47.3 1-36
Penalties-Yards 7-55 10-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville: Jackson Zimmerman 22-121, Tony Ceriana 7-18, Brayden Kunselman 2-9, Carson Weaver 2-13, Charlie Krug 1-(-5), William Beal 2-(-5), Josiah Balzer 2-(-1).
Central Clarion: Braylon Beckwith 5-20, Jase Ferguson 5-12, Tommy Smith 1-(-6), Noah Nasar 1-1, Brady Quinn 2-12, Brady McKinley 4-24, Charlie Helpful 3-4, Connor Kopnitsky 2-17, Hunter Lechner 1-23, Noah Harrison 1-0, Jesse Siewiecki 1-5.
PASSING
Brookville: Charlie Krug 7-of-24, 50 Yds, 0 TD, 3 Ints., Josiah Balzer 2-of-4, 12 Yds.
Central Clarion: Jace Ferguson 8-of-16, 307 Yds, 4 TDS, 3 Ints.
RECEIVING
Brookville: Lucas Haight 1-6, Truman Sharp 2-14, Noah Peterson 3-25, Carson Weaver 1-6, Brayden Kunselman 1-7, Jackson Zimmerman 1-4
Central Clarion: Ashton Rex 3-216, Tommy Smith 2-19, Dawson Smail 1-24, Dawson Hotchkiss 1-43, Noah Nasar 1-5.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville: Noah Peterson, Brayden Kunselman, Truman Sharp.
Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson, Ryan Hummell, Brady Quinn.