(The Center Square) – A proposal that would gradually raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage passed the narrowly-divided House on Tuesday.
House Bill 1500 increases the rate from $7.25 to $15 per hour by 2026 – and binds it to inflation “thereafter.”
Pennsylvania and 19 other states still offer minimum wages aligned with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour. The rest – including all the commonwealth’s neighbors – have increased pay to between $10 and $15.
That means, supporters say, a minimum wage worker in Pennsylvania earns just $15,000 annually. The proposal boosts the rate to $11 in 2024 and raises the tipped wage from $2.83 to 60% of the minimum rate. So, when the minimum wage reaches $15 in 2026, a tipped worker would earn $9.
The proposal faces long odds in the Republican-controlled Senate, however, at least one has already cosigned the idea, as The Center Square previously reported. Still, it will be a heavy lift.
Federal data shows just under 64,000 residents make $7.25 or less an hour and nearly three-quarters of those include tipped workers. Another 418,000 make up to $12 an hour, and 510,000 earn between $12 and $15 per hour.
Further, the number of “at-or-below” workers declined more than 40% between 2017 and 2022 – largely due to the pandemic-induced labor shortage.
The Keystone Research Center said one in four workers would benefit from a $15 minimum wage, which would boost annual earnings by an average of $4,300.
Critics of the policy argue that businesses will cut positions or reduce hours to cover the cost of wage mandates, erasing its economic benefits for workers. A recent analysis from the Independent Fiscal Office found that a $12 an hour rate could cost Pennsylvania 5,000 jobs.