DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Storms may produce some hail. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.