HOUTZDALE — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 821 Centennial St., Houtzdale, is closing permanently, so all wines, spirits, and accessories at this location will be an additional 50% off during regular business hours on Saturday, July 8.
The store’s last day of business will be Saturday, July 8, as the landlord is terminating the lease.
While the store is scheduled to be open through July 8, if the store runs out of merchandise, it will close earlier. This 50% sale is only available at the Houtzdale location on July 8 to retail customers; the sale is not available to licensees, who already receive a discount off retail prices.
At the time of its closing, the Houtzdale FW&GS is only open three days a week; Houtzdale had an estimated population of 753 as of 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
After July 8, Houtzdale area customers are encouraged to shop at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits located at Peebles Plaza, 1067 N. Front St., Philipsburg.
Store hours and additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations can be found at FWGS.com.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $19.5 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.