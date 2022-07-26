ALCOLA – Clarion County Fair visitors filled the bleachers in front of the Tom T. Andrews stage on Monday night, entertained and amazed by Extreme Escapes & Illusions, a nationally recognized magic act that is appearing all week at the county fair.
During the half-hour performance, fairgoers were treated to Josh Knotts’ escapes from a glass box and a whirring electric saw descending toward his head. A few even got in on the fun by emerging unscathed from dire circumstances themselves.
Knotts and his assistant, Zak Self, talked about their backgrounds and life on the road before the performance.
“I am actually from Washington County myself,” Knotts said. “My assistant is usually my wife, but she had a series of dance programs that kept her busy this year. Fortunately, Zak had just come back from working in Beijing and was looking for something to do this summer.”
Knotts received a bachelor’s degree in theater from West Virginia University. Self described his education as “jumping off stuff when I was a kid and going from there.”
They are no strangers to performing at county fairs and large event centers across the United States. Self ventures even farther afield, working as a stuntman for Universal Studios. Knotts said that he had to change the on-stage dynamics, pivoting to a comedy buddy act rather than the one he usually has with his wife.
Extreme Escapes & Illusions has built a solid reputation for itself and was awarded the magicians’ community’s top honor, the Merlin Award, at a recent Las Vegas ceremony.
“We were the first outdoor act to ever win,” Knotts said.
In any given year, Knotts and his accomplices put on 300 to 400 shows in venues ranging from county fairs to Walt Disney World in Orlando.
“I really prefer performing in a small venue like this stage,” he said. “I am closer to the audience and can read its reactions better. It is a lot more child-friendly, too.”
While Knotts and Self take center stage for most of the performance, Knotts always picks out audience members to participate in the act and get some stage time themselves.
“I mostly choose a girl, a boy and an adult male,” he said. “Reading the audience and finding the right people to bring up, is something of an art form itself.”
Extreme Escapes & Illusions is different from more traditional magic acts. There is a marked scarcity of swirling silk robes, clouds of smoke, false mystery and rabbits pulled from hats.
Rather, it is straightforward and denim-clad, workman-like but professional, the sort of thing that a clever uncle does at family picnics just to hear the kids say, “How did he do that?”
The show can be seen at the local fair tonight and Friday at 6 and 8 p.m., and on Saturday at 4, 6 and 8 p.m.