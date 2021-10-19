How far away are the Pirates from being good again?
It’s probably an insane question to even ask right now. They finished with the fourth-worst record in baseball this season, marking the third straight year in which they’ve locked up a top-seven pick in the MLB draft. It’s impossible to predict the future, but the answer is probably more than a couple of years.
Even still, is it possible to figure exactly how much more the Pirates need on their roster? The good teams in baseball, the ones still playing games well into October, are obviously far more talented than the team in Pittsburgh. They also have bare minimum similarities, things that seem to be required for success which they have in common. In a way, maybe that can shed some light on how much more the Pirates need to add to their roster to start truly competing for postseason glory again.
The Pirates can check at least one box right now. Every team that made the playoffs this season has at least one position player with an adjusted-OPS of 133, according to Baseball Reference. That would mean they are 33% better than a league average 100 OPS+. Well, the Pirates have that, too. Center fielder Bryan Reynolds was legitimately one of the best players in baseball this year.
Reynolds finished with a 146 OPS+. By this metric, he would have been the best offensive player for the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves, all of whom made it to the divisional round of the playoffs at least. His 6.5 offensive wins above replacement (oWAR) was tied for the fourth-best mark in MLB.
The problem here is depth. The remaining teams either have a couple of Reynolds-like performers in their lineup or a bevy of players who are all good. Some have both. The Los Angeles Dodgers could put together a lineup in which their worst hitter this season was Matt Beaty, who finished with a 107 OPS+. That would have been the fourth-best mark on the Pirates, but only if you include utility man Michael Chavis, who had a 130 OPS+ in a tiny, 12-game sample size.
Right fielder/first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo finished 2021 with a 136 OPS+ over 43 games. That is good, although it’s also substantially better than anything else he has done in his short MLB career, so there remains a consistency concern. He’s also a free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen if he will even be a part of the team moving forward. The only other Pirate who had an OPS+ over 100 was outfielder Ben Gamel, who squeaked over that threshold with a 104 mark.
As stated at the beginning, this shouldn’t be a surprise. The Pirates were obviously bad offensively this season. The problem is that they need a lot of improvement, and it’s unclear where that will come from. It is probably without question that, of the remaining teams in the playoffs, the Braves had the worst offense during the regular season. Even they had five regular hitters with an OPS+ over 100, and three hitters — Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley and Jorge Soler — with 128 or better.
It seems probable that the Pirates are going to let their prospects bloom before they spend in free agency. That’s fine, but there is a timeline concern, too. As of now, Reynolds is locked in with Pittsburgh through 2025. If the plan is to bank on prospects, they’ll need to hope prospects like Oneil Cruz, Nick Gonzales and Henry Davis reach the majors and begin to produce at a high level in the near future (or Ke’Bryan Hayes turns things around next season) so Reynolds can find some company as an elite offensive mainstay.
On the pitching side, it gets harder to see the light. That Atlanta offense is good enough to make it to the NLCS because the Braves’ pitching is tremendous. So is everyone else’s. All four remaining teams in the playoffs could build a five-man starting rotation of players with an adjusted-ERA (ERA+) of 100 or better. The only Pirates starter who had an ERA+ over 100 was left-hander Dillon Peters. He started just six games.
Basically, the Pirates don’t have a lot of proven entities. To be fair, you could say it’s easier to turn a starting rotation around than an entire offense, because one player makes an outsized difference.
So if any one of Mitch Keller, JT Brubaker, Wil Crowe or Bryse Wilson, to name a few, finds something that clicks in 2022, then the Pirates are in substantially better shape already. That’s not to mention the prospects coming soon. The team’s No. 6 prospect on MLB Pipeline, Roansy Contreras, will probably be around in some capacity next year. Other top-10 prospects Quinn Priester and Carmen Mlodzinski could also reasonably make their MLB debuts in 2022.
Just as with the offense, the Pirates will likely be banking on that young group of prospects to emerge and establish themselves before assessing where and how to add to the team from the outside. Again, that will require some precision to make sure everything lines up at once, but it is certainly possible.
In the bullpen, things are better. David Bednar, Chris Stratton and Chasen Shreve were all very good this season, and they are all under team control for next season, at least. Left-hander Anthony Banda was also a solid late-season find.
At the same time, there is work to be done with depth. Perhaps some of the fringe starters on Pittsburgh’s roster get moved to the bullpen for next season, and that helps. Either way, there are a whole bunch of cheap relievers on the market in any given season, so the bullpen doesn’t need to be a short-term focal point.
The point to all of this may be more comprehensibly put like this: The Pirates do have a handful of players who could contribute to playoff teams. Reynolds is the obvious one. Hayes would be another based on his defense alone. Some teams might take catcher Jacob Stallings for the same reason. Gamel and Tsutsugo (contract pending) could be bench bats based on their 2021 production. Bednar could definitely fit in, and Stratton and Shreve might be able to, too. That’s eight players, leaving about 18 question marks remaining on a 26-man roster.
Which is to say that the Pirates are not the Braves, Dodgers, Red Sox or Astros right now. That was expected. To get there at some point, they are going to ask a lot from their prospects. They need several of them to pan out into contributors and three or four of them to become even better than that. Whether that’s asking too much may define how far away they really are.