An assortment of variables will dictate just how long a home’s siding will last, including the amount of sun a home receives and the location of the home. The life expectancy of siding also will depend on the siding material. According to Sunshine Contracting, vinyl siding lasts between 20 and 40 years. It’s a popular choice because of how long it lasts and the minimal upkeep it requires. Wood siding, another traditional favorite, is more expensive, but it also boasts impressive longevity, according to BobVila.com. With proper maintenance, which includes cleaning and refinishing, wood siding may last for decades.
The coating on aluminum siding typically begins to fade after about 15 years. Fiber cement siding is affordable, durable and low maintenance, and it may actually last as long as the home itself. It needs to be repainted occasionally. Sunshine Contracting says stone veneer siding will last between 20 and 75 years, depending on the stone that is used.