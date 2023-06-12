PITTSBURGH — It was easy to talk about the maturity or magnificence of Mitch Keller through his first 10 starts of the season. After a so-so outing on opening day in Cincinnati, Keller rattled off quality starts in eight of the next nine, pitching to a 2.02 ERA with 10 walks and 69 strikeouts.
There was the complete-game shutout against the Rockies, then seven shutout innings and 13 strikeouts his next time out at Baltimore. Talk of Keller reaching the MLB All-Star Game was very much a thing.
But over his past three starts, during which Keller had a 7.79 ERA and .977 OPS against, the conversation shifted. The pessimistic crowd wondered whether Keller might’ve reverted back into his previous form. Others were probably curious where the electric stuff had gone.
What the Pirates’ ace did Sunday during a 2-1 victory against the Mets at PNC Park should tell you plenty about where things stand with Keller — and it’s much closer to that All-Star level than where he was his first three seasons, when solutions for struggles proved elusive.
After three starts that were largely not good, Keller didn’t panic. He simply huddled with Austin Hedges, pitching coach Oscar Marin and game planning/strategy coach Radley Haddad and tweaked how he would attack Mets hitters.
“I think getting back and analyzing where we were at, making those small little adjustments,” Keller said. “It wasn’t anything too wild or crazy. Just a few little adjustments here and there, and I think it makes all the difference.”
The biggest adjustment Keller made was bringing back his cutter, a pitch he threw just 13 times against the Athletics. Keller said his four-seamer felt better in the Oakland start, but establishing the cutter has also become an important part of his repertoire.
That’s because, Keller would explain later Sunday, it gives left-handed hitters something else to think about: a pitch coming in at their hands. The inverse of that is it works to open up his four-seamer away, with hitters essentially forced to pick one half of the plate to cover.
Add a couple quality breaking balls, and Keller will find himself in good shape against lefties. However, if he doesn’t establish his cutter, hitters can gear up for hard stuff and make Keller throw everything else for a strike to beat them.
“I think just attacking the zone,” Keller said when asked what worked for him against the Mets. “Cutter usage, everything’s just up a little bit more. Getting weak contact and putting guys away when we had an opportunity. Following Hedges; he was pretty good back there today.”
This was certainly one of Keller’s best starts of the season at seven innings and one earned run allowed with two walks and seven strikeouts. It’s the fourth time Keller has gone seven or more and the fifth time he’s allowed one or no earned runs.
It marked the seventh time this season Keller has thrown 100 or more pitches, while he added to his MLB-high total of called strikes (now at 264) by racking up 19 more against the Mets.
“[The cutter] has become a weapon for him,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “We’ve seen the evolution of Mitch Keller not only with the sinker, but with the cutter to combine with the curveball, sweeper and changeup.
“[Hedges] did a really good job with him in terms of what was working at a certain time and then being able to execute it.”
A year after incorporating the sinker, a pitch that set Keller on his current trajectory, the nuance behind splitting apart his slider into a sweeper and cutter really has taken the 27-year-old to another level.
The cutter itself is a big part of that, but so is the sweeper, at times a frisbee-level offering that carries the tightest spin rate (2,755 rpm) of anything Keller throws. No wonder it gets a 27.6% whiff rate, which is second only to Keller’s four-seam fastball (27.8%).
Last year, Keller would really only throw this version of his sweeper to righties. But as he’s learned to control it better and also throttle its velocity up and down, it has become an effective weapon against everyone.
Not only that, Keller has gotten better picking his spots for when to use the sweeper for contact or landing it for strikes versus when he might want to get chase.
“Having that feel,” Keller said, “it’s come really nicely throughout the year.”
With the cutter, too. They used to be the same pitch, but as he has diversified his pitch mix and blossomed into a top-tier pitcher, Keller has smartly worked to maintained different shapes and characteristics for both.
The effectiveness of both has been a separator for Keller during tougher times. Whereas in the past, Keller might not know where to go for answers, now he seemingly has different folders saved on his desktop, the ability to get back on track only a couple clicks away.
“Over about five starts, he pitched as well as you can pitch,” Shelton said. “Everyone gets an expectation of that’s what you’re going to be able to do. All of a sudden, he has a start where he doesn’t throw the ball as well, and everybody wonders what’s wrong.
“He continues to bounce back. Even in starts where he didn’t have his best stuff, he still gave us innings. That’s what guys at the top of rotations do.”