As the Penguins boarded the team plane in Buffalo on March 23 and set off for New York City, everyone understood the significance with the looming matchup in Madison Square Garden.
At the time, the Penguins sat squarely in second place in the Metropolitan Division standings. With the New York Rangers in third, the game appeared to many people to be a likely playoff preview — players included.
“That’s going to be probably the biggest game of the year up till now. As things get closer to the playoffs, it’s looking like it’s aligning with us playing them in the first round,” Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson said following the March 23 game in Buffalo.
“It’s a four-point game in the sense that if we get two, we’re impeding them from getting two. It can go a long way to securing home-ice advantage for that possible series and, if not that, even giving ourselves a chance to fight with Carolina for the lead in the division.”
How quickly things change.
The Penguins, playing without Evgeni Malkin due to illness, were thumped on March 25, 5-1, in arguably their worst performance of the season. That loss, the Penguins’ second in a row, began a rough patch. The Penguins lost seven of nine games before finally gaining some positive momentum on Sunday with a 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators. They now sit in third place in the Metro with 94 points in 74 games.
Meanwhile, the Rangers have trended in the opposite direction since that meeting in late March. They’ve gone 7-1-1 beginning with that win over the Penguins to surge ahead into second place in the Metro standings. With 100 points in 73 games, the Rangers are now just two points behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes.
The Penguins would still play the Rangers in the first round of the playoffs if the season ended today. But that appears much less certain that it did just a few weeks ago.
The surging Rangers and Hurricanes both have just nine games remaining. It will be a fight to the finish to see which of those two teams wins the division.
The larger concern for the Penguins would be if they get caught by the Capitals. Washington (90 points) sits just four behind Pittsburgh. However, the Capitals have two games in hand to make up the ground.
That would be an issue because, as it stands now, the Metro wild card team would play the juggernaut Florida Panthers. Throughout this season, the Panthers have been one of the NHL’s best teams. They currently have racked up 108 points for the second-best record in the entire league.
Beyond that, they went all-in this trade season, acquiring Claude Giroux from the Philadelphia Flyers, Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens and Robert Hagg from the Buffalo Sabres. Any team that makes the trip to Sunrise, Fla., might soon see their season fade into the sunset.
If the Penguins want to avoid that, they’ll need to keep pace with just eight games remaining.
After enduring a gauntlet against some of the NHL’s best teams and playoff contenders, the schedule does get slightly lighter down the stretch. Of the eight games remaining, just three are against teams currently in playoff position (two against the red-hot Boston Bruins and one against the Edmonton Oilers).
Depending how those games unfold, the Penguins could (likely) see the Rangers, Hurricanes or Panthers in the playoffs. Which one? Well, if we’ve learned anything over the last couple weeks, it’s that anything can change.