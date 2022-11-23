Editor’s note: A production error omitted responses from Mrs. Coder’s class at C.G. Johnson and Mrs. Frank’s class at DuBois Central Catholic in our “How to Cook a Turkey” special section. Those students’ responses are included below.
C.G. Johnson
ElementaryMrs. Coder
2nd Grade
You will need: oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and gravy. First, I make the stuffing. I put the turkey in the oven. Next, I make the corn. Finally, I serve and eat. I love my family to enjoy eating turkey with me.
— Addalynn Matusky
---
You will need: oil, stove, salt, pepper, garlic, flour, dough, and Thanksgiving. First, cook it. Second, take it out the oven. Finally, you make the mashed potatoes and you make the green beans. You take it to the table to eat it.
— Colton Birch
---
You will need: turkey, flour, seasoning, salt, and stuffing. First, you cook the turkey on the oven. Next, you put flour on the turkey. Finally, you put seasoning and salt on the turkey and put the stuffing in the turkey.
— Tauriel Gordon
---
You will need: pepper, salt, oil, garlic, flour, seasoning, stove, mashed potatoes, and an oven. First, I make the gravy and mashed potatoes! Next, I do the turkey and cook it and the corn! Finally, I eat good! I love my family coming over and eating the best thing every!
— Lamar Cameron
---
You will need: flour, oil, salt, gravy, pepper, mashed potatoes, stuffing, dough, garlic, and corn. First, you put pepper on it. Next, you put it in the stove. Finally, you need to serve it to have a Thanksgiving dinner. Happy Thanksgiving. I have dinner with my family. What about you?
— Scarlett Evock
---
You will need: oil, turkey, stove, stuffing, dough, and corn. First, put stuffing and corn in the turkey. Next, the turkey needs a taste. I serve my turkey to my mom and dad.
— Samantha Spiers
---
You will need: turkey, oil, salt, and garlic. First, you cook the turkey for 20 minutes 3 seconds. Next, when the turkey is done add some oil. Finally, add garlic and salt then you’re done. It might taste bad.
— Dax London
---
You will need: oil, salt, pepper, flour, gravy, and dough. First, stove mashed potatoes and microwave stuffing. Next, season corn and green beans in a pot. Finally, serve turkey. Me and my family eat the good food.
— Aria James
---
You will need: turkey, stuffing, and corn. First, cook turkey in an oven. Next, put stuffing and corn in the turkey. Finally, I served my turkey to my mom and dad.
— Matt Jewell
---
You will need: pepper, turkey, and an oven This might not be the same exact things but it’s just what I think. First, you put pepper on it. Next, you put it in the oven. Finally, you let it cool down. Thanksgiving is coming so enjoy your dinner. Also be thankful for what you have.
— Chelsea Harry
---
You will need: salt, pepper, oil, oven, garlic, stuffing, gravy, green beans, and corn. First, oil and put garlic salt and pepper on the turkey. Next, put stuffing and gravy on the side. Finally, serve green beans, corn, and meat. Eat your turkey on a tray. It is a special evening!
— Cameron Peterson
---
You will need: dough, salt, pepper, oil, gravy, oven, flour, stuffing, seasoning, garlic, corn, mashed potatoes, and a pot. First, I put the turkey in the oven. Next, I take it out of the oven. Finally, you need to put seasoning and salt and the stuffing in the turkey. I will serve it to my family.
— Savannah Dunworth
---
You will need: raw turkey, seasonings, oven, plates, and silverware. First, unwrap the turkey and set time on the oven or stove. Next, let the oven or stove heat up then put the seasonings on the turkey. Finally, put the turkey in the oven or stove for 20 minutes-then put salt or pepper or both. Give the turkey to the guests or family and enjoy the meal.
— Aubrielle Joseph
---
You will need: flour, Crisco, pepper, salt, teaspoon, seasoning, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, brown sugar, and cinnamon. First, add two teaspoons of flour. Next, add four spoons of Crisco. Spoons not teaspoons. Finally, add some pepper, a little bit of salt, a teaspoon of brown sugar, and a teaspoon of cinnamon. Then make some mashed potatoes, green beans, and gravy. Serve your meal and have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
— Olivia Yamrick
---
You will need: salt, oil, dough, gravy, oven, stuffing, corn, green beans, and potatoes. First, put your turkey in the stove. Next, put the salt, pepper, and oil on the turkey. Then, put the gravy on. Finally, put the green beans, corn, dough, and stuffing inside the turkey. It will be good for my family to eat!
— Kendall Herrin
---
DuBois Central
CatholicMrs. Frank
Kindergarten
First you fluff it up using a mix to swish it around. Put it on the grill and cook it until it is dinner time. Before you eat it, cut it up in little pieces for me and my brother and a half big piece for my dad. We do broccoli with it and maybe some blackberries.
— Sawyer Calhoun
---
Put it on the grill for 20 minutes. It’s done when it beeps. Take it off and put it on a plate and I eat it. I realize there are carrots with it too and water and one more thing, pears. That’s it!
— Lorenzo Camuso
---
I think you put some pepper on it and maybe some salt and maybe some a tiny bit of cheese. Put it in the oven at 50 degrees for 30 minutes. Put more salt and pepper and throw it back in the oven for another 10 minutes. It’s done when you add some ketchup. You slice it. It takes 10-15 minutes to cool down. Then you eat it!
— Ava Charles
---
I would warm It up in the oven or microwave for 20 minutes. I would take it of the oven and let it cool down. We would eat it all but put the leftovers in the fridge for overnight.
— Kylee Danch
---
Get the turkey from Walmart. Put it in the oven and heat it until tomorrow whenever it is Thanksgiving. We smoke it with our smoker. We put seasoning on it. Use a big knife to cut it up. It’s enough for a lot of people. Make some deviled eggs too.
— Addy Dehner
---
Get the turkey at Walmart. Put it in a big pot kind of and add turkey juice and seasoning on it. Pepper and a weird other seasoning. Put it in the oven for 60 minutes. Take it out and put it on a big tray. Eat it!
— Abbey Hannifin
---
My family never cooks a turkey but I would get it at Palumbo’s and cook it in the grill. It cooks for 30 minutes at 90 degrees. It’s done when the timer dings. Cut it in slices with a big knife. Put it on a tray and then put salt and pepper and cheese on it. And a little pepperoni. Then eat it.
— Samantha Hannum
---
Get the turkey from Ted’s Market. Cook it with the bone in. Put it in a big black pot in the oven for a couple minutes. Put it on 50. You open the oven once in a while and look to see if it is done. It is done when It looks kind of brown. Let it cool and put something on it. I forget what. Sauce I think. Then eat it after you cut it.
— Matthew Kosko
---
I would put it on the stove and cook. I would turn the thing and it would cook for 70 minutes probably. My dad usually makes it so I won’t have to.
— Levi Lenhart
---
My dad shoots one. You cook it in the stove but I don’t know how long. I don’t know when it is done. You just go in the kitchen and eat it.
— Harper McNeel
---
Get it at the store. Cook it in a pot on the stove. Turn the flames up for 40 minutes. It beeps and we know it is done. We eat it.
— Leo Newlin
---
Cook it in the oven for 43 seconds at 20 degrees. It is done when it rings. Take it out of the oven and cut it with a knife and eat it.
— Rylee Ragsdale
---
Put it in the microwave for 50 seconds. Wait until it cools. Set the dinner table and put the turkey in the middle. Give the kids little pieces.
— Olivia Scicchitano
---
Get the turkey at Walmart. Stuff it with stuffing and cook it in the oven for 30 minutes with some vegetables. We usually do crafts while we wait for it to cook. When the timer beeps, it is done. It has to cool down. We eat it.
— Dominic Varacallo