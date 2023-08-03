Dr. Parag Parekh is an ophthalmologist/eye surgeon and Dr. Purvi Parekh is an internist specializing in adult primary care. They live in DuBois with their two children.

Jay and Sonia Parekh are helping to research and write the columns.

This column is not specific medical advice as each person’s situation is different. Instead this column is a tool to open a dialogue with your own primary care physician.

If you wish to submit a question to the doctors, please email it to sunday@thecourierexpress or mail it to the Tri-County Sunday c/o Local Doctors Column, PO Box 407, DuBois, PA 15801