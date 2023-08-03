Q: This summer I have gotten so many different looking bites on my body. I don’t think they were all mosquito bites. I stayed at a hotel and I think that I got bed bugs, or maybe a spider bite but I can’t identify which bites came from which bugs. Can you help me figure this out?
– Bites in Brockway
A: In Pennsylvania, April to October is typically mosquito season. Mosquito bites are very common since people are outside trying to enjoy the nice weather. But mosquitos are not the only bites common to our area. We’ll try to help you identify some of the most common bites and how to treat them.
Mosquito Bites
Mosquitos are common flying insects seen in most parts of the world. Female mosquitos bite humans and animals in an effort to get a blood meal which they use to produce eggs. She uses a special mouthpart called a proboscis to suck up the blood. In this process, some of the saliva from the mosquito is left behind and your body reacts to that by making a bump that is itchy. The bump appears within a few minutes after the bite. Initially, it appears puffy and red but can turn into a harder reddish-brown bump. Sometimes small blisters may appear as well.
The effects from the bite usually last for three to four days and should heal within a week. The itching is usually the worst on the first and second day. In rare cases symptoms may last longer and cause a skin infection or fevers. Treatments for mosquito bites include things that help with the itching. Washing the area with soap and water, icing the area, using an over the counter anti-itch cream, or applying a homemade paste with baking soda to the bite can help relieve the symptoms.
Spider Bites
There are many species of spiders native to Pennsylvania. Most pose no harm to humans since only a few types have fangs that are long enough to hurt humans. The scariest, most toxic spiders we often hear about--the brown recluse and black widow--are not commonly found in Pennsylvania. Occasionally, they may make their way into our area through shipping from other places. Unless you have seen a spider on or near you, the bite you are dealing with is unlikely a spider bite.
With that said, there are some spiders common to the area to know about. Sac spiders are found outdoors often under leaves and stones. If they do bite, the result is a painful swollen area that burns and itches. Wolf spiders are large, hairy and brown often found in sheds, wood piles, under decks etc. They will bite if they are trapped or touched but the bite usually causes minimal symptoms, just pain and redness. Most spider bites are not poisonous and the skin reaction consists of swelling, pain and red skin at the bite. Treatment for spider bites is simple--usie a topical antibiotic ointment twice daily to the area for three to five days. A poisonous spider like the brown recluse or black widow can cause severe reactions including increasing pain, fevers, chills, nausea, body aches and muscle pain and even breathing problems. If this occurs, you must go to an emergency room ASAP.
Tick Bites
Ticks are parasites and, like spiders and mites, are arthropods with eight legs. They vary in size and color but typically are brown or reddish brown in color. Common ticks include deer ticks and dog ticks. Some ticks carry disease like Lyme disease, Babesiosis and Anaplasmosis. Ticks are stealthy, often not leaving any initial sign that they have infected a person. Sometimes there will be no bite, pain or itching, or there may be a localized skin reaction at the site of the bite. The longer the tick stays attached, the more it feeds off of its host, the larger the affected area becomes and the more likely the tick can pass on any disease it may carry.
If a tick passes on a condition like Lyme disease, symptoms like fevers, chills, headaches, rashes, fatigue and flu like symptoms may start to appear. We live in area that has a high number of ticks and tick related illness so it is important to check yourself regularly for ticks. Ticks seek out soft, warm moist areas of the body...so look in your scalp, on your neck, between legs, behind your knees, under your arms, around your waist and in and around your belly button. If you see a tick in your skin, use tweezers and apply gentle and firm pressure at the level of the skin to pull the tick out. Avoid crushing the tick or touching it with your bare fingers to avoid exposure to the bacteria in the tick. Wash the area and monitor. If the tick has been on for longer than three days or you have any symptoms, call your doctor for advise on treatment and/or testing for tick related illness.
Bedbugs
Bedbugs are small, brown, oval insects, about the size of a an apple seed. They have flat bodies which allow them to fit in the tiniest of spaces. This means that they can go just about anywhere. Bed bugs are a nuisance since they reproduce quickly, are very small and often hard to see, and can be transported form one place to another very easily. Thankfully, they are not harmful to your health but can result in an uncomfortable skin reaction.
Bedbugs typically bite at night while you are sleeping. The bugs will feed for several minutes on your blood until they are full and then crawl away. The bites from bedbugs are small itchy clusters of bites on the arms, shoulder, neck, or upper chest wall. Sometimes the bites can make a line or zig-zag pattern too. Occasionally they can take up to two weeks to develop. Treatment is with anti-itch cream or calamine lotion. The more important issue with bedbugs is to identify and eliminate them. If you think you have bedbugs, start by searching your bed, mattress and sheets. Sometimes bed bugs might leave small blood stains on mattresses. They may even leave a little surprise for you in the form of their yellow eggs, eggshells or microscopic feces in your bedding. If you do find bedbugs, wash affected bedding, clothing and curtains in the hottest water and dryer settings. Scrub mattresses with a stiff brush and then vacuum. Vacuum around your bed daily and place the vacuum cleaner bag in a garbage bag and get rid of it daily. If you are not sure you are able to get the bedbugs, call a professional exterminator to help.
We hope this helps you identify what type of bites you have and treat accordingly.
Dr. Purvi Parekh
Sonia Parekh
Dr. Parag Parekh
